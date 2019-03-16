MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Celebrity

Actress Angela Bassett talks about living life to the fullest

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2019 - 3:54 pm
 

When no one was looking, she turned the big 6-0.

Angela Bassett insisted “No party!”

She didn’t get her wish. “My friends and husband were like, ‘No, you’re not having a quiet night at home. We’re going to do this B-I-G,’ ” she said. “Slowly, I got on the birthday train. Then I thought this birthday was a good metaphor for life: Don’t hide out. Do it all the way!”

Bassett goes full throttle on her hit Fox series “9-1-1,” a show about first responders, which returns Monday. She plays don’t-mess-with-her police officer Athena Grant, who keeps the streets of L.A. safe. Her TV husband just came out of the closet, a hot fireman (Peter Krause) is in love with her, and she’s raising two kids. “Just do it all the way,” Bassett repeats.

Review-Journal: What is a great Sunday with your husband, actor Courtney Vance, and 13-year-old twins?

Angela Bassett: It starts with church in the morning. Then I come home and make breakfast for everyone. Waffles, pancakes, the whole thing. Breakfast is just love. Food is love. Afterward, the kids are usually off to a lacrosse game. I may chill and pop in a movie or I’ll read a script. I might even catch brunch with girlfriends. Then it’s all about getting ready for Monday.

What is the best part of playing Athena on “9-1-1”?

She’s so relatable, so fierce and so vulnerable at the same time. Frankly, what I love about these “9-1-1” characters is despite whatever is going on in their lives, they shoot their shots and do their best to save lives. They’re funny. They’re strong. They’re a little quirky. They’re human.

You said yes to this series before you even read a script.

There was no script initially when I said yes. I was going on faith and my history of working with Ryan Murphy on “American Horror Story.” The things we had done in the past were amazing, and I love the way that he crafts female roles. The women on his shows are fierce and fabulous. But they’re also emotional and vulnerable at the same time.

The part of the show people adore are the emergencies. Any favorites?

My favorite was the Valentine’s Day episode. It was pretty crazy. Basically, a woman took me hostage inside her house and tied me to a chair. In another room, she had killed her boyfriend because he wasn’t kind. He had a bad heart. Her mission was to carve my good heart out and plant it in her now-dead boyfriend.

Your character is having a hot little romance with fire captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause). Any teasers for the second part of the season?

We started out quickly, then we slowed down a little bit, which I appreciate. The writers threw some obstacles at them as a couple. He wanted more. She didn’t want to go public. Audiences are really reacting well to it and enjoying them. They want this couple to stay together.

Plus, it’s refreshing to see love at a certain age on TV.

I think it’s lovely to see a mature love story on TV. Both have been through quite a lot. They’re finding hope in each other’s arms.

You’re also starring in a film coming out in May called “Otherhood,” about three suburban moms who travel to New York City to visit their grown sons on Mother’s Day.

It’s about coping with the empty nest. It’s that next stage of motherhood when the kids have their own lives.

You played Black Panther’s mother. What did it mean to have the movie nominated for a best picture Oscar?

It meant so much. I started looking at the fan sites on YouTube when the trailer first came out and I could feel the excitement. People were actually losing their minds! And I mean, people of all ages. I have never experienced anything like this in my entire career. People left the theaters crying because it meant so much to them. The best picture nomination was nothing short of a brilliant turn of events. That film had such power. Its excellence could not be denied.

“Black Panther 2”?

(Laughing) I know nothing.

What is the secret to a long, happy marriage?

We get time to do me. Women can be the ones who make sure that everyone else is OK, but they forget about “me.” Same for men in many relationships. I think to be a strong couple, you also have to bring the focus back to you from time to time to be a strong partner. I also think it’s important to say “I love you” or “I miss you.” And you need to keep learning something new about your partner.

You and Courtney are parents of twins, Bronwyn and Slater, who are 13. Any parenting advice?

They’re full-on teenagers now. I glanced at them in the rear-view mirror when I took them to school this morning and thought, “Let me hold myself together.” I could just weep from love and remembrance of them being little bitties. In my mind, I can still see them as little 4- and 5-year-olds. Now, you see these long legs and sour attitudes. My son woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning. But I don’t care. They’re still beautiful.

Did you get some cool Mom points for being in “Black Panther”?

I did, and you need all the points you can get. It was a good year. “Black Panther” was hot in the streets for a solid 12 months. It feels like I got to pull another rabbit out of my hat.

Sum up 60 in Angela Bassett years.

Contentment. That’s my motto: Be content in all things. It’s about attitude at this age — and any age. Embrace that you know more now than yesterday. Keep learning. Life is about keeping the wonder.

Entertainment Videos
Hazel in Las Vegas serves modern takes on traditional cocktails
Hazel serves modern takes on traditional cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Tonight the city lit the Welcome sign green, McMullan's Irish Pub and the Guinness store also prepare for this weekend's St. Patrick's Day festivities. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Reuben sandwich at Served in Henderson, near Las Vegas
Matthew Meyer, chef/owner of Served, makes a Reuben sandwich with house-brined corned beef, house-made sauerkraut and gooey melted cheese at his restaurant in Henderson, outside Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas day club season returns with big-name DJs
Rick Ross, March 23, at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay The Chainsmokers, March 30, at Encore Beach Club Marshmello, April 6, Kaos Dayclub at the Palms Chuckie, May 11, Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Calvin Harris, May 11, Wet Republic at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Pizza expert Chris Bianco makes meatballs in Las Vegas
Chris Bianco, who was the keynote speaker at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, demonstrates meatball making for expo attendees. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas pulmonologist talks about new movie dealing with cystic fibrosis
Dr. Craig Nakamura, Director of Cystic Fibrosis Center of Southern Nevada, talks about the upcoming romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” where both of the lead characters suffer from cystic fibrosis. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World Pizza Champion crowned in Las Vegas
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Italian pizzaiolo Federico De Silvestri took the top prize and more than $12,000. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Italian wins Pizza Maker of the Year at Pizza Expo
Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, wins the finals in the non-traditional pizza category during the International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, March 7, 2019. De Silvestri went on to beat winners from each of the four other categories — traditional, pan, pizza Napoletana and Roman — to win Pizza Maker of the Year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Good Pie Coming To Arts District
Local pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo says Good Pie is coming to the Arts District. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local comedian says "It's ok to laugh, ...the comedy club is dark."
K-Von, a half-Persian comedian, talks about his style of comedy which keeps audiences entertained.
Pizza Dough Throwing Competition
Contestants participate in the World Pizza Games at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Wednesday night. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
World Pizza Games showcased in Las Vegas
The World Pizza Games, part of the International Pizza Expo, drew competitors from all over the world to Las Vegas to compete in events such as dough stretching and box folding. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Pizza competitors dazzle at international expo
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included the first rounds of the World Pizza Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas showcases products and trends
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, vegan and gluten-free menu choices and compostable packaging were highlighted, as well as Detroit-style and Roman-style pizza. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about a new restaurant
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about the construction of his new restaurant at Fremont Street’s Fergusons Downtown complex in downtown Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neon Museum lights up the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign
The Neon Museum in Las Vegas flipped the switch on its latest acquisition Monday night, the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
A Taste of Eataly Las Vegas
Executive Chef Nicole Brisson gives a tour around Eataly Las Vegas, located in the Park MGM. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Towering triple decker sandwich at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas
Jonah Resnick, executive chef of Sadelle’s, the newest restaurant at Bellagio in Las Vegas, serves a daunting concoction of roast beef layered with house-made cole slaw, turkey and more cole slaw, on rye bread. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas Debuts New Eiffel Tower Light Show
The Paris in Las Vegas unveiled its latest Eiffel Tower light show, Wednesday evening. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video: Las Vegas Omelet House Marks 40th anniversary
Omelet House at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, which opened in 1979, is a locals’ favorite, known for fluffy six-egg omelets. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves readying new beer
Ryan Reaves, a forward with the Golden Knights, has plans for a second beer, a lager, through his 7Five Brewing Co. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Adds Lady Gaga To The Fountain Playlist
Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” has been added to the rotation of classic tunes played for the dancing waters at Lake Bellagio. The song debuted at 6 p.m. Monday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Comedian uses laughter to bring understanding about AIDS
Comedian Brandon Cox Sanford talks about how he uses his comedy sketches to bring light to his AIDS diagnosis. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas
Sasha Rincon-Camacho, regional marketing director, talks about the 20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Meow Wolf opening an 'otherworldly' art experience in Las Vegas
Meow Wolf opening "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New caneles pastries served at tea at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
Tony Gauthier, executive pastry chef at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, was trained to make caneles in Bordeaux in his native France, and they’re a new feature on the hotel’s afternoon tea. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Yard House margarita changes color in the glass
The cocktail, as made by lead bartender Taylor Cole at Town Square in Las Vegas, changes from deep blue to magenta because of a chemical reaction between its butterfly pea flowers and citrus agave. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Black History Month Festival
Las Vegas residents gathered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd, to celebrate Black History Month. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing