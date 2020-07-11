108°F
Alicia Silverstone talks about her new Netflix hit ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Review-Journal
July 10, 2020 - 6:03 pm
 

There is nothing clueless about Alicia Silverstone. Ask her about aging on the big and small screen and the 43-year-old mother, actress and author immediately brings up the F-word.

“I haven’t had filler or whatever it is that people do at this age. I haven’t done one thing to my face,” she says. “And so what if I have wrinklier skin as I get older? I hope that this face serves as an example of what real aging is and how there is such beauty in the years.”

Speaking of the years, her classic film “Clueless,” in which she plays a Beverly Hills teen, turns 25 on July 19.

As an actress, Silverstone has graduated to more adult roles, including playing one of the moms in the new Netflix hit “The Baby-Sitters Club,” based on the best-selling books by Ann M. Martin.

In real life, she’s a mom to 9-year-old son Bear Blu.

Review-Journal: How are you dealing with the pandemic and the new California stay-at-home orders?

Alicia Silverstone: The tough part of it is balancing. Everyone knows that being a mother is a full-time job. Before the pandemic, I would leave the house to work, but now we’re together in the house, which I love, but I’m working and home-schooling and mothering. It’s still glorious. I like to start each day with something special. Maybe, it’s pancakes or we take the dog for a walk. We love to explore outdoors. There are so many adventures waiting even during the pandemic.

What is your favorite way to spend a lazy Sunday during normal times?

Sundays are definitely time to snuggle, giggle and make pancakes. We let the day take us where it wants to take us. Maybe it’s bike riding, which makes us so happy. The other Sunday, Bear found some wood and made a bow and arrow out of it. He was so happy, and I was really impressed. We can’t wait for the day when we can travel again. We want to go to Bali and ride scooters. We want to wander around Australia and Hawaii. We’re dreaming about the future.

What was it about “The Baby-Sitters Club” that made you say yes?

It’s wholesome, but in such a unique way that’s really interesting. It was also a series that wanted to explore some real topics like getting a new stepfather or dealing with your mom getting remarried. I knew nothing about the books, but I did know they were really popular. The minute you see those book covers, you feel like you know about this material.

How does your son feel about you working with all these cute young actresses who play the leads? Did he want to visit this set in particular?

My little boy was on the set with me for most of the shoot. It was so funny. The first day of filming, I was doing a wardrobe fitting, and Bear wandered down to the actual set all by himself. By the time I arrived, he had already introduced himself to everyone on the set. This is the boy who insists that he’s so shy! The truth is, he loved the girls and had such a good time.

Your mom character in the show uses a landline.

You’d think it was olden times! The kids on the set were like, “Phones were on walls?” I grew up on real phones, and I’m speaking to you right now on a real phone, which to me is a landline. It’s what I prefer to use. No judgment.

Where do you think Cher from “Clueless” would be now? Beverly Hills? Vegas?

One day I asked my son what he thought Cher would be doing in 2020, and he thought she would be a makeup artist who drank a lot. I said, “Oh, she’s basically an alcoholic?” I don’t know where he came up with that answer. Maybe he was just daydreaming, but I sent his idea to (director) Amy Heckerling.

And your take?

I don’t know where Cher would be today. It’s complex to think about it. I think we all want to remember Cher in her pre-I- dated-Josh (Paul Rudd) awakening. I would hope in 2020 that she would still be delightfully silly on the way to becoming more thoughtful and conscious.

