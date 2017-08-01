Bill Cosby’s defense attorney wants off case before retrial

Bill Cosby’s defense attorney in his sex assault trial that ended with a deadlocked jury wants off the case before a retrial that’s scheduled to begin in November.

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial June 17, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Charles Mostoller/File, Reuters)

Lead defense lawyer Brian McMonagle of Philadelphia filed documents Tuesday seeking to withdraw as Cosby’s counsel. He says Cosby is taking steps to secure new lawyers and asks that he be given until Aug. 21 to do so.

Cosby is being retried on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand more than a decade ago.

Prosecutors found themselves back at square one June 17 after a judge declared a mistrial. The jury failed to reach a verdict in more than 52 hours of deliberations.

The 80-year-old comedian has said his encounter with the former Temple University worker was consensual.