Carrie Fisher remembered at ‘Star Wars Celebration’ by George Lucas

Carrie Fisher was rememebred by George Lucas at the “Star Wars Celebration” in Orlando on Thursday, April 13th. (Star Wars/Facebook)

LOS ANGELES — George Lucas remembered the late, great Carrie Fisher at the “Star Wars Celebration” in Orlando on Thursday.

“She really is a modern woman. She was a princess. She was a senator. She was having to hold her own against these two big lugs,” Lucas said, referring to Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, who made a surprise appearance.

“There really wasn’t much of a question; there aren’t very many people like her,” he added. “They’re one in a billion. She could hold her own through anything.”

“She wore a dress through the whole thing, but she was the toughest one in the group,” the creator of the “Star Wars” franchise said. “At the same time she was fun to be with. She’ll always be the princess who took command and never backed down, never was in jeopardy. We’ll all love her forever and ever.”

Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, made her first public appearance at the event since Fisher died on Dec. 27. Her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, died a day later after suffering a stroke.

The “Scream Queens” star, who recently joined the cast of “American Horror Story,” wore a white Tom Ford dress in honor of her mother’s iconic Princess Leia outfit.

A curtain opened at the end of the panel, revealing composer John Williams and a full orchestra playing “Princess Leia’s Theme.”

That was followed by a touching video tribute, later posted by the “Star Wars” Twitter account.