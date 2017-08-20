ad-fullscreen
Entertainment legend Jerry Lewis dead at age 91

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2017 - 11:19 am
 

Entertainment legend Jerry Lewis has died at his home in Las Vegas. He was 91.

His family confirmed his death this morning: “Famed comedian, actor and legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis passed away peacefully today of natural causes at 91 at his home in Las Vegas with his family by his side.” According to the family, Lewis died at 9:15 a.m.

Lewis’s final stage performances were Oct. 1-2 at South Point Showroom. He was forever known for his 10-year film and stage partnership with Dean Martin and for hosting the annual Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon from 1966-2010. With Lewis helming the event, the Muscular Dystrophy Association raised $2.45 billion for the organization.

Lewis had been hospitalized from June 3 to Aug 7, suffering from a urinary tract infection.

 

