Entertainment legend Jerry Lewis dead at age 91

Entertainment legend Jerry Lewis has died at his home in Las Vegas. He was 91.

Actor and comedian Jerry Lewis poses during an interview April 12, 2014, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The 91-year-old comedian was taken to the hospital on Friday, June 2, 2017, so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition. Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly. (Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian Jerry Lewis shares stories during the Nevada Sesquicentennial All-Star Concert at The Smith Center on Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, in Las Vegas. The variety show, featuring many Las Vegas entertainers, celebrated Nevadaճ 150th anniversary and applauded Nevadaճ cultural heritage. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Lewis poses for a photo in his Las Vegas home Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Luxor headliner Criss Angel plants one on Jerry Lewis after a performance of "Mindfreak Live" on Saturday, March 25 2017. (Courtesy)

Cirque du Soleil's "Mystere" cast member Brian Dewhurst and Jerry Lewis at the show Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at T.I. in Las Vegas. (Cirque du Soleil)

Jerry Lewis performs during the final show of his run at the South Point, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Jerry Lewis has a laugh in his dressing room after the final show of his run at the South Point, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Jerry Lewis and Carrot Top are shown backstage at the Luxor's Atrium Theater on Thursday night. (Courtesy)

Jerry Lewis is shown with Robert DeNiro during an event at the Friar's Club in New York honoring Martin Scorsese on Wednesday night.

Jerry Lewis interacts with the press at the Friars Club before his 90th birthday celebration on Friday, April 8, 2016, in New York. (Brad Barket/Invision/AP)

Legendary actor/comedian Jerry Lewis takes part in an interview at the South Coast hotel-casino on Thursday, August 26, 2010, in Las Vegas. Lewis is scheduled to host his annual televised Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon on Labor Day weekend at the casino. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

His family confirmed his death this morning: “Famed comedian, actor and legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis passed away peacefully today of natural causes at 91 at his home in Las Vegas with his family by his side.” According to the family, Lewis died at 9:15 a.m.

Lewis’s final stage performances were Oct. 1-2 at South Point Showroom. He was forever known for his 10-year film and stage partnership with Dean Martin and for hosting the annual Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon from 1966-2010. With Lewis helming the event, the Muscular Dystrophy Association raised $2.45 billion for the organization.

Lewis had been hospitalized from June 3 to Aug 7, suffering from a urinary tract infection.