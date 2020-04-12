78°F
Eric McCormack dishes on ‘Will Grace’ finale

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2020 - 8:27 am
 
Updated April 16, 2020 - 3:05 pm

He already said goodbye.

Eric McCormack said so long to his hit NBC sitcom “Will & Grace” in 2006, and now he’s moving out of Apartment 9C again. The series, which returned in 2017, and will experience its second, and last, series finale April 23.

“It’s like a relationship that ended years ago,” the 56-year-old Toronto native says. “You get a second chance at love. And then you break up again.”

McCormack is quarantined at his home in Los Angeles, where his days have included washing dishes and listening to “The Best of Anne Murray.” “I cried a couple of times. There, I said it,” he posted recently on Twitter with the hashtag #QuarantineAdmissions.

He is also embracing the serious and asking his fans to help support their local caregivers in any way possible: “The heroes are on the front lines and need our help with protective gear and critical supplies.”

What is your idea of the perfect Sunday?

Eric McCormack: As the weather gets warmer here in Los Angeles, I’ll hit the barbecue and make dinner for the family.

How does it feel now that “Will & Grace” is finished? Will fans be happy with Will’s finale?

It was tough to say goodbye for good. We savored every minute of this last season, from the acting to the fan reaction. What I can say is, I love how it ends for Will, who has always wanted to be a father.

After 11 seasons and 146 episodes what will you miss most?

Of course, it’s the people … cast and crew who are like family. I’ll also miss the idea of a new “Will & Grace” script arriving at my house. I’d gaze over it for the first time early in the morning with my coffee and begin to laugh. That’s how it would begin. Then I’d walk on the set and see those faces. I’d walk around that apartment and feel like I was Captain Kirk on the Enterprise.

Did you permanently “borrow” anything from the set?

The script for the last episode is going to the Smithsonian, which is really cool. I remember as a kid hearing that Fonz’s jacket was going there and Archie Bunker’s chair. Now it’s going to be that script and some of the apartment items from “Will & Grace.” Except one. I might have borrowed the papier-mache dog that used to sit on the TV set in Will’s apartment. I don’t think anybody noticed or cared about that dog as much as I did. I loved it for so many years.

Is that all?

There was a box that was on Will’s coffee table. The very first interview we ever did as a cast was with Donny and Marie Osmond. Just before their cameras rolled, Donny was looking at questions on these little blue cards. He ended up shoving the cards in that box on Will’s coffee table. When we did the reboot, I said, “Somebody owes me $100 if those questions are still in the box.” Yes, they were in there. So I took home the box. I’m looking at it now.

What do you think is the lasting impact of the show?

You go into a sitcom with the idea that you’re there to make people laugh. But this show turned into so much more than just laughter. I think we learned through comedy to teach tolerance and love. We caused a national conversation on topics including gay marriage. I also know there were many young gay men and women watching with their mothers and fathers. Some were maybe 11 or 12, and told me through letters or social media: “I figured if my mom and dad loved ‘Will & Grace,’ then maybe they would still love me if I came out.”

