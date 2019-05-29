‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington treated for ‘personal issues’

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington has checked into a wellness center to work on what his representative says are “personal issues.”

In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Kit Harington, left, and Rose Leslie arrive at the LA Premiere of "Game of Thrones" at The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Harington, who played Jon Snow for the past eight seasons in the mega-popular HBO series, has been at a posh health retreat in Connecticut where he is being treated for stress and alcohol use for the past month, according to Page Six. Harington arrived at the facility weeks before the final episode on May 19.

A representative for Harington told the AP on Tuesday the British actor was utilizing a post-“Game of Thrones” break in his schedule to spend time at the facility. No additional details were released, according to the AP, but in an interview with Variety the 32-year-old actor revealed that he sought therapy after finding out the fate of his character. “That was a time when I started therapy and started talking to people,” he said. “I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone.”

In another interview with Esquire, Harington admitted to having a “full-on breakdown” while shooting the series’ final scenes.