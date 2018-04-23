NFL Hall of Famer, friends bowl for charity in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden and his friends come together Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation at Red Rock Resort’s bowling alley in Las Vegas.

NFL Hall of Fame Jonathan Ogden goes bowling during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Jazz musician Mike Phillips performs during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden, his wife Kema and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden and his wife Kema speak during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden makes a shot during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden makes a shot during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Comedian Carrot Top during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Ed Reed, former safety for Baltimore Ravens, reacts during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Jin Jin Reeves, singer/actress, reacts during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

James "Hollywood" Robinson, former NBA player, makes a shot during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Hasim Rahman, former boxing champion, right, goes bowling as Ephraim Salaam, former NFL player, looks on during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Hasim Rahman, former boxing champion, reacts during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Hasim Rahman, former boxing champion, left, talks with Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden, center, and Ephraim Salaam, former NFL player, right, during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Jazz musician Mike Phillips performs during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden back row, fourth from left, and his celebrity friends pose for a photo during the Ogden Celebrity Bowl at Red Rock Lanes in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Ogden and his friends come together on Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation to rise money for the programs that help at-risk families as well as foster and homeless children in the community. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden and his friends come together Sunday to support the Ogden Foundation at Red Rock Resort’s bowling alley in Las Vegas.

The Ogden Foundation Celebrity Bowl raised money for programs that help at-risk families, as well as foster and homeless children in the Las Vegas community.

Among some of the many celebrities who participated in the event were Carrot Top, George Lopez, former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller and jazz musician Mike Phillips. Former NFL stars and pro athletes also joined the event.

Ogden, an offensive tackle and former UCLA star, played his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 2013.