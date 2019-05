No charges for actor Rick Schroder after abuse reports

The 49-year-old Schroder is known for starring in the TV series “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue.”

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, actor Rick Schroder arrives at the NBC and Vanity Fair Toast to the 2016 - 2017 TV Season in Los Angeles. Prosecutors have declined to file charges against actor Schroeder after an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in documents Tuesday, May 22, 2019, that Schroeder’s girlfriend on May 1 told a 911 operator he punched her at his home in Malibu. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors have declined to file charges against actor Rick Schroeder after an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in documents Tuesday that Schroeder’s girlfriend on May 1 told a 911 operator he punched her at his home in Malibu.

But prosecutors say she was uncooperative with deputies when they arrived, and the next day said she suspected he hit her by accident because she startled him as he was sleeping.

They also declined to file charges after an arrest about a month earlier in an incident that Schroeder’s girlfriend two days later called “a big misunderstanding.”

The 49-year-old Schroder is known for starring in the TV series “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue.”

An email to his publicist seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.