Salma Hayek humbled by CinemaCon award in Las Vegas

You might have missed it, but Salma Hayek turned 50. And it wasn’t in a quiet way.

Salma Hayek. Cortesía

You might have missed it, but Salma Hayek turned 50. And it wasn’t in a quiet way. “I was on the set of a movie called ‘Beatriz at Dinner’ and was greeted that day by a mariachi band,” says Hayek who has no qualms about celebrating half a century.

Hayek recently won the CinemaCon Vanguard Award in Las Vegas. Her whirlwind year also includes indie hit “How to Be a Latin Lover” and this month’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” which teams her up with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

At home in Paris, London and Washington State, Hayek is mom to nine-year-old Valentina, three stepchildren and wife of French luxury goods mogul Francois-Henri Pinault.

RJ: What is your typical Sunday?

Hayek: It’s freedom. You can sit and watch five movies and do nothing. Or cook wonderful foods. Or do yoga. Or just hang with your family, which is best of all. I had a child later in life and that was a miracle and a huge blessing. I celebrate every moment with our four children who are all so different.

What is it like to win the CinemaCon Vanguard Award in Vegas?

Humbling. When I started, I didn’t know if I would get a job. And now, an award! I rushed into Vegas and was a little big jet lagged, but so honored to receive this wonderful prize.

You spoke in your speech at CinemaCon about loving movies as a kid growing up in Mexico. Why were films so important to you?

When I was a little girl growing up in Coatzacoalcos, there were only two movie theaters in town. The normal temperature in the theater was 120 degrees. Hotter than Vegas! They would not just sell the number of chairs, but would pack people into the aisles.

One of my favorite memories of my father is he used to put me on his shoulders, stand in the back, and I would watch the entire film on his shoulders. He would occasionally move because of the rats. People were so into the movies that we ignored the rats that used to race by your feet. The theater would let in a few cats to take care of it. I’m not kidding.

Isn’t it sad that many people just watch movies at home now?

We’re living in a time when human rituals are very important and technology is trying to make them disappear. Movies are part of being in a community. You experience a film together when the lights go out. People are sharing the same emotions and waiting for that moment when a window opens to a new world.

What did films teach you as a girl?

Movies are a reminder to the spirit that anything is possible. I learned how to dream in dark spaces.

Tell us about your role in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

I play a very tough woman. When we meet her, she’s very upset with her husband (Samuel L. Jackson). These two are madly, crazy in love and have been this way for a long time. She keeps him on his toes and is the only person in the world who can get to him.

What was it like for you to do an action film?

I loved doing action because my real-life husband loves action films and we watch them all the time. This film will impress him because I hold my own in a bar fight with many men.

Your career began when there was little opportunity for Latin actresses. Do you consider yourself a groundbreaker?

At the beginning of my career, I felt that there really was no way in when it came to Hollywood roles. I heard again and again that the part wasn’t for a Latino. Now, after about 25 years of acting, I’m so proud that I didn’t give up. And now it feels great to be offered so many different roles where race doesn’t matter. There has been an evolution, but probably not as fast as I hoped.

What has been your greatest achievement?

I found a fantastic partner to share my life. I love him and he supports me in everything I do. I also love being a mother.

How do you deal with being a big screen beauty and turning 50?

Aging happens if you’re very lucky and you should wear it proudly. I love my life and know the best beauty secrets are love and family.

What specific movie had the richest life lesson for you?

When I was a little girl, I saw ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.’ I said, ‘In this life, anything can happen. The river can turn into chocolate and the flowers are candy. You can fly into the air and burp yourself back down to earth.’ You could break every rule — and I never liked rules.