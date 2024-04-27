Taylor Swift tickets pitched by Travis Kelce in Las Vegas Strip event

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are in town for 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Vegas Golf Classic.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Taylor Swift celebrate the Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By dangling ducats to a Taylor Swift concert, Travis Kelcehit pay dirt again in Las Vegas.

This time, the happy-go-lucky tight end scored as a sub auctioneer at the 15 and the Mahomies Las Vegas Golf Tournament dinner on Saturday night at Bellagio.

“I was just talking to my Significant Other, and we might have we one other auction item, that wasn’t on … The docket,” Kelce told he crowd, drawing laughs with the pause and his guest toward the tournament logo projected in the background. “Has anybody heard of the ‘Eras Tour?’ There might be a fun gig where there are four tickets to the New Orleans, Miami, Indianapolis or New Orleans dates when the tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up right now?”

Kelce, naturally, was fired up. He bounded around the room during the bidding to gin up the price of Swift’s tickets.

That clip was among a series of posts on model Sophia Romano’s Instagram story feed. Romano attended the event with UFC star Justin Gaethje.

It is not clear how much those tickets went for, but there was a bid of $35,000 on another of Romano’s clips. The invited guests (including Swift) waved red-and-yellow towels as the bidding heated up.

An Elvis impressionist and a pair of showgirls were brought in to entertain the VIP crowd.

Swift and Kelce were reportedly back in VegasVille beginning Friday, confirmed to be hanging with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria.

The venue’s scheduled headliner was to be Mecca Martini (stage name of M3cca), whose gig was canceled last-minute Thursday because Mahomes rented out the venue Friday night.

TMZ was first to report Saturday that the group was at the resort’s hideaway behind Proper Eats Food Hall. “A night of drinking and fun,” was how the celeb pub framed the visit.

The collective visit is timed alongside the 15 and the Mahomies golf event, scheduled through Monday at Shadow Creek Golf Club. The organization supports initiatives focusing on health, wellness, communities in need of resources, and other charitable causes related to improving children’s lives.

Martini shrugged off the near-miss to perform for Swift.

“It would have been a great opportunity sing in front of Taylor Swift, one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our generation,” Martini said. “I’m a little disappointed, a little sad, but I understand.”

