TV celebrity, comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2022 - 5:26 pm
 
Updated January 9, 2022 - 5:42 pm
Bob Saget arrives at the premiere of the seventh season of the HBO series "Entourage" in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello
Bob Saget arrives at the premiere of the seventh season of the HBO series "Entourage" in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello
David Coulier, John Stamos and Bob Saget Circa 1980s Credit: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch /IPX
Bob Saget, the comedian and television actor best known for playing patriarch Danny Tanner on “Full House” has died.

The death was first reported by TMZ and was confirmed by The Orange County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office.

The actor, 65, was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” said the sheriff’s office.

Saget was in the midst of his I Don’t Do Negative stand-up comedy tour that was set to take him all over the country, wrapping in Houston, Texas, in June.

He had also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Video’s” during most of the 1990s.

His publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

