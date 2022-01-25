Country superstar adds new Vegas dates
Country superstar Keith Urban is giving fans a few extra chances to see him perform. Urban announced five new dates for Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
The added shows will take place March 25, 26 and 30 and April 1 and 2. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Members of Keith Urban’s official fan club will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. City cardmembers will have access to a presale on Wednesday at noon and Caesars Rewards members will have access to the presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m.
The singer previously announced performances on May 27-29.