Country superstar adds new Vegas dates

Keith Urban is shown during his "Graffiti U" tour stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Country music star Keith Urban speaks before the unveiling of his renovated 1969 Ford Mustang during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Country superstar Keith Urban is giving fans a few extra chances to see him perform. Urban announced five new dates for Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The added shows will take place March 25, 26 and 30 and April 1 and 2. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Members of Keith Urban’s official fan club will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. City cardmembers will have access to a presale on Wednesday at noon and Caesars Rewards members will have access to the presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

The singer previously announced performances on May 27-29.