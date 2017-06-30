ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Entertainment

Disneyland to removed auctioned wives in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

The Associated Press
June 30, 2017 - 8:43 am
 

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Yo ho, yo ho, no pirate’s wife for me.

Disneyland’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride is losing a scene where a bound and tearful woman is on the auction block for pirates to buy as a wife.

A banner that now says “Auction, take a wench for a bride” will be changed to “Auction, Surrender yer loot,” and the woman on the auction block will herself become a pirate.

Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown tells the Orange County Register and the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that the changes will be made at the Paris park in July and at the Anaheim park next year.

The change is the most recent of several updates to the ride to match modern sensibilities, including one where a scene was altered to have pirates chasing a woman’s food instead of the woman herself.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Entertainment Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like