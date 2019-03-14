Downtown Las Vegas brimming with St. Patrick’s Day events

A reveler holds green beer at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17, 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/file)

Two green beer's with clovers for St Patrick's day isolated on a white background

Parade, music on Fremont on Sunday

The St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration runs for four days at the Fremont Street Experience, with the big party on Sunday. The Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association St. Patrick’s Day March gets underway at noon, with firefighters from across the country joining local firefighters and bagpipers for a parade along Fremont. Fourteen bands will perform free sets on three outdoor stages (Main Street, First Street and Third Street) between noon Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday, with Zowie Bowie delivering the headline set at 11 p.m. on the Third Street Stage. vegasexperience.com

Smashed Pig debuts brunch menu

Fremont East has a new weekend brunch spot. The Smashed Pig gastropub offers a brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with selections including a yellowfin tuna eggs Benedict, poppy seed French toast, chicken fried steak and eggs and a cheeseburger with fried egg on a pretzel bun. Wash it down with a mimosa, Bloody Mary, michelada or Cinnamon Toast Crunch breakfast shot of Fireball and Rumchata. Vegetarian selections include salads and an Impossible Burger burrito. 509 Fremont St., thesmashedpig.com

Dog yoga among Market activities

Market in the Alley returns to Fergusons Downtown from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Local makers, curators, artists, musicians and culinary talent will be on hand selling products, performing and leading workshops. This month’s event is hosted by the Forget Me Not Animal Sanctuary of Las Vegas, and will feature Doggie Yoga by downtown’s Hydrant Club at 1 p.m. and the chance to meet adoptable pets. 1028 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com

St. Pat’s Day Beer Fest, ‘shenanigans’

Downtown Container Park will host its Sham-Rock the Park St. Patrick’s Day Beer Fest from 2-5 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature a variety of beers including green, of course, at multiple stations throughout the park, live music and other “shenanigans.” Tickets, which include unlimited tastings, are $25 at the door or $20 when you purchase them in advance. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Silent Disco party at Gold Spike

The Gold Spike kicks off a monthly Silent Disco party on Thursday. Hosted by Sound Off Vegas and featuring DJ Freddy B, it will start at 10 p.m. in the resort’s Living Room, with complimentary champagne for the ladies until midnight. 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North, goldspike.com

