Dump your toxic thoughts in downtown Las Vegas this weekend

If you’re feeling down in the dumps, perhaps letting out some stress in an inflatable poop emoji could help.

Poo-Pourri, a toilet spray company, is bringing Giant Poo to Las Vegas. Don’t worry, it’s not as unsanitary as it sounds. The company will bring a 30-foot-tall inflatable poop emoji to the Lyft Art Park Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The tour is aimed at helping people get rid of toxic thoughts and features an “immersive 360 degree experience”according to the tour’s website.

There is no cost to attend.

