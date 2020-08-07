EDC Las Vegas passes gobbled up for 2021, nearly sold out
The Electric Daisy Carnival will return to Las Vegas in May and is just about sold out.
That didn’t take long.
The Electric Daisy Carnival will return to Las Vegas in May and is just about sold out, only four days after the electronic dance music festival’s founder announced this year’s event would not take place.
On Thursday, Pasquale Rotella, founder of EDC producer Insomniac, thanked fans on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
A heartfelt & excited THANK YOU! @Edc_LasVegas 2021 is almost completely sold out! I’m humbled by your trust & love for EDC. My passion & your support have allowed me to create experiences & be part of a culture that I love. It’s been quite the journey through these crazy times. ☄️🌤🌪☀️🦠🌈🤦🏻♂️ I can’t wait to be back out there on the dance floor with all of you. Now the Insomniac team & I can go to work – for the love of the rave! ❤️😎 P.S. Once we’re sold out, the waitlist will open up for those of you who couldn’t get passes. A limited number of waitlist tickets will become available after we process all refund requests.
“I’m humbled by your trust & love for EDC. My passion & your support have allowed me to create experiences & be part of a culture that I love. It’s been quite the journey through these crazy times.”
The festival, which will celebrate its 25th year in 2021, is scheduled to return to Las Vegas from May 21-23.
Rotella said he can’t wait for the event to return and “to be back out there on the dance floor.”
Rotella also said there was hope for fans who didn’t get passes to still attend.
“Once we’re sold out, the waitlist will open up for those of you who couldn’t get passes. A limited number of waitlist tickets will become available after we process all refund requests.”