EDC Las Vegas passes gobbled up for 2021, nearly sold out

Los asistentes al concierto aclaman a Steve Aoki durante su presentación en el escenario Circuit Grounds el tercer día del Electric Daisy Carnival en Las Vegas Motor Speedway el domingo, 19 de mayo de 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A sea of concert goers dance during SAYMYNAME's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

That didn’t take long.

The Electric Daisy Carnival will return to Las Vegas in May and is just about sold out, only four days after the electronic dance music festival’s founder announced this year’s event would not take place.

On Thursday, Pasquale Rotella, founder of EDC producer Insomniac, thanked fans on Instagram.

“I’m humbled by your trust & love for EDC. My passion & your support have allowed me to create experiences & be part of a culture that I love. It’s been quite the journey through these crazy times.”

The festival, which will celebrate its 25th year in 2021, is scheduled to return to Las Vegas from May 21-23.

Rotella said he can’t wait for the event to return and “to be back out there on the dance floor.”

Rotella also said there was hope for fans who didn’t get passes to still attend.

“Once we’re sold out, the waitlist will open up for those of you who couldn’t get passes. A limited number of waitlist tickets will become available after we process all refund requests.”