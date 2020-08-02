EDC canceled for 2020, plans to return next May

The Electric Daisy Carnival won’t return to Las Vegas until May 2021, the electronic dance music festival’s founder announced Sunday.

Fireworks light up the sky during Steve Aoki's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Concert goers cheer for Steve Aoki during his performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

David Gravell performs on the Quantum Valley stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Costumed characters pose during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pasquale Rotella, founder of EDC producer Insomniac, announced the official postponement in an Instagram post. The festival will now take place between May 21-23 next year and will celebrate EDC’s 25th anniversary.

“I know you’ve been waiting a long time & I want to THANK YOU for being so patient,” Rotella wrote.

EDC planners tried to implement a free “two-step testing program” that would require attendees to take one COVID-19 test at home and another after arriving in Las Vegas for the festival, Rotella explained in the post.

“Unfortunately, we just learned that the medical advances necessary to pull this off will not be ready in time, which is why I’m making this announcement today,” he wrote.

EDC was originally set to take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 15-17, but was rescheduled for Oct. 2-4 amid coronavirus concerns. The festival issued refunds for 2020 tickets.

Insomniac planned to host its largest EDC festival yet in 2020, occupying even more of the speedway grounds in an event that was expected to draw over 450,000 fans this year.

