Electric Daisy Carnival to issue refunds for 2020 festival

Concert goers cheer for Steve Aoki during his performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The founder of the Electric Daisy Carnival announced on social media Tuesday night that refunds will be issued for the 2020 festival.

Refunds are Coming! 😎🍦✨ I know many of you who are unable to attend our rescheduled event dates have been asking about the status of refunds. I want to assure you that our team is working tirelessly to verify all orders and process your … https://t.co/MkKDoB9ykH pic.twitter.com/rzyfsLmJ0V — Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) May 6, 2020

Refunds for the Las Vegas event will begin processing in about 10 business days, EDC creator Pasquale Rotella said on Instagram.

“I want to assure you that our team is working tirelessly to verify all orders and process your refunds as quickly as possible,” Rotella said in his post. “For those of you who are able to hold on to your tickets for our events, I want to thank you, your support means everything.”

Originally set to take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 15-17, EDC has rescheduled its festival for Oct. 2-4 amid coronavirus concerns.

The festival was set to expand to its largest dimensions yet in 2020, occupying even more of the speedway grounds, as EDC has grown into a massive gathering, an adult playground of light, sound and amusement rides that was expected to draw over 450,000 fans this year.

“I miss seeing you on the dance floor and can’t wait until we are all together again very soon,” Rotella said in his post.

