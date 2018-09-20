23rd-floor glass pane shatters at Waldorf on Las Vegas Strip

A Waldorf Astoria spokeswoman said, “We are currently conducting an investigation into the cause and working to repair the outer pane.”

The Sky Bar at the Waldorf Astoria features new furniture on the first day for the new Las Vegas hotel formerly known as Mandarin Oriental on the Strip Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Sky Bar at the Waldorf Astoria features new furniture on the first day for the new Las Vegas hotel formerly known as Mandarin Oriental on the Strip Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Sky Bar at the Waldorf Astoria features new furniture on the first day for the new Las Vegas hotel formerly known as Mandarin Oriental on the Strip Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A large glass pane shattered at Waldorf Astoria early Thusday morning, appearing to rain glass down the side of the building from the resort’s 23rd-floor Sky Lobby.

Company spokeswoman Erica Johnson confirmed social-media video showing the floor-ceiling pane cracking on its lower level, then breaking apart almost completely.

So this happened at @WaldorfAstoria in Las Vegas. Apparently someone threw something. Hope everyone below is ok. pic.twitter.com/ElbO60CTRW — Crystal Schenkel (@littleschank) September 20, 2018

“We can confirm that last night at approximately 12:30 am, the outer pane of a double pane glass window shattered in our 23rd floor sky lobby. The inside pane is still intact. No guests or team members were injured and there was minimal property damage,” Johnson said in an e-mail message. “We are currently conducting an investigation into the cause and working to repair the outer pane.

“The well-being, safety and security of our guests is of paramount importance. The hotel continues to make every effort to ensure all practices and standards are in line with strict safety and security regulations.”

A video posted by hotel guest Crystal Schenkel, whose Twitter profile (@littleschank) lists her home town as Los Angeles, shows the incident from the moment the pane begins to break to the descent of glass to the ground.

“So this happend at @WaldorfAstoria in Las Vegas. Aparently someone threw something. Hope everyone below is OK.” There is no evidence in the video of anyone throwing an object at the glass, nor is there even a guest shown in the clip.

Schenkel later posted the she and her friends were leaving the bar “when we heard the staff sound upset. Then we saw thatthe window had already been shattered. It soon proceeded to fall off.”

Waldorf Astoria is the former Mandarin Oriental. The hotel is Hilton’s luxury brand, and the company took over operations of the hotel from MGM Resorts Internatioanl on Aug. 31.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

3752 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV