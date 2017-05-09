A cellphone lock for Chris Rock

Courtesy (Chris Rock/Facebook)

A sign marking the end of the Ringing Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is shown in Providence. R.I. on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Andy Walmsley)

Andy Walmsley, Ringing Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performer Sandor Eke (who has been with the circus for 19 years) and Mark Bennick are shown in Providence. R.I. on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Andy Walmsley)

Notes from around VegasVille and beyond, including another “pouched” comedy show on the Strip, Joel McHale with a rocking charity partnership, and a trip to the circus for a pair of the city’s entertainment history buffs.

Rock summons the sleeves

Chris Rock will not allow any phones or recording devices at his June 10 shows at the Park Theater, just as Dave Chappelle banned them from his Friday show at Mandalay Bay Events Center. The new term for these no-cellphone shows is “pouched.”

The company providing the locking phone cozies is San Francisco’s Yondr, which has worked with Chappelle since November 2015, and is currently passing out the pouches on Rock’s “Total Blackout” tour. The Friday show was the first ticketed performance ever in Las Vegas to require fans to either leave their phones behind, or lock them up.

McHale joins Imagine Dragons

Joel McHale, best known for his work on “Talk Soup,” “Community” and “The Great Indoors,” will host the next Tyler Robinson Foundation gala for Imagine Dragons on Aug. 25 at Caesars Palace.

TRF is named for a young fan of the band who suffered from a rare form of cancer known as rhabdomyosarcoma, or RMS. The disease led to a brain tumor, from which Tyler died in March 2013 at age 17. He had used the song “It’s Time” as his personal anthem as he fought the disease.

McHale, who headlines at Treasure Island on May 26, attendedlast year’s gala, also at Caesars. The comic actor is friends of the band and its manager, Mac Reynolds, who also heads up the TRF fundraising efforts.

New set for Holmes

Expect a largely overhauled set list for Clint Holmes’ return to the Showroom at Golden Nugget on Tuesday. Holmes will be sampling a bit of his new album, “Rendezvous,” including his collaboration with sax great Dave Koz, “What You Leave Behind.” Also new are “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder and “Say Something” by A Great Big World.

Sweets sets the lineup

“The Sweets’ Spot,” Melody Sweets’ return to Cabaret Jazz, happens May 22. The show marks the third foray to Cab Jazz by Sweets, the singer in “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace, with the music again ably directed by Lon Bronson. Guest appearances from “Absinthe” will include twin tappers Sean & John Scott, burlesque star LouLou D’Vil, renowned pinup model (and also a great photographer) Bettina May, Miss Exotic World titlist Dirty Martini, and the acrobatic dance team Fugazi. Comedy will be provided by famed burlesque funny man Murray Hill, and expect a new spin on an old game show in this spectacle.

Candy on hold

The planned debut of Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard on Monday at Pawn Plaza has been delayed because of a “glitch,” according to a spokesperson for “Pawn Stars” co-star and shop proprietor Austin “Chumlee” Russell. The informal opening is expected later this week.

Ringling bows — and Vegas is there

Emmy-winning set designer Andy Walmsley and Las Vegas-based magician Mark Bennick attended Saturday night’s Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performance at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island . The “Circus Extreme” was the final “red” show, or traditional circus, ever for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, which debuted in 1871.

Producer Kenneth Feld appeared at the end to express his pride in the crew’s achievements over several generations.

Walmsley said the night drew mixed feelings.

“My first job in show business, at the age of 13, was in the Blackpool Tower Circus, so it has huge relevance to me,” said Walmsley, who also organized a group visit to the February 2016 finale of “Jubilee” at Bally’s. “But I also don’t approve of the use of the animals. The ideal situation would be that it continue because it’s a 146-year-old show-business institution, but without the animals, please.”

Walmsley won an Emmy in 2010 for his design of the “American Idol” set, and has worked on stage presentations for many Vegas productions, including“Frank Marino Divas Las Vegas” and Linq Showroom, Terry Fator at the Mirage, and the original Motown show for Human Nature at the Venetian.

