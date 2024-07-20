A Las Vegas Strip rock residency that speaks our language

Los Bukis is Vegas’ first all-Spanish language residency, but the choreography is not specified.

Los Bukis performs at the kick off Las Vegas' first all Spanish-language residency at Park MGM, May 3, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Los Bukis perform at the kick off Las Vegas' First All Spanish-Language Residency At Park MGM on May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)

There are a couple things you don’t expect at your first Los Bukis show: English, and going nuts for the dance moves.

The show is aptly billed as Las Vegas’ first all-Spanish language residency, but the band’s buoyant choreography is a surprise for the uninitiated. Taken together, the show is one of the Strip’s great discoveries.

I came in cold, having only been told of Los Bukis’ power and magnanimity before catching their performance at Dolby Live on July 12. I knew little of the band. It didn’t matter.

A cursory history: Los Bukis (translates as “The Little Kid” the Indigenous Yaqui language) formed in the mid-1970s, co-founded by Marco Antonio Solis, a name I had known and a star in any language. The seven-man band enjoyed commercial success in the mid-’80s, primarily with “Me Volví a Acordar de Ti,” which sold 1.35 million copies and was certified diamond in Mexico.

The title song and hit singles “Tu Cárcel”, “Este Adiós” are played at Dolby Live (I know this only because I have procured the official set list).

The buzz after Los Bukis’ performances in May was the band is a force in live performance, energized and reunited for the Las Vegas run. They are sonic, tight, a delight to watch in their matching suits (cherry-red on the night I attended, in turquoise when they opened). The guys move in tandem, seamlessly and naturally, as if they grew up grooving together.

Bass player Eusebio “Chivo” Cortez is an especially entertaining showman, even while occupying a spot at at Solis’ side. Cortez performed a moonwalk while playing an intricate bass line, just incidentally, no spotlight or special attention given. He’s a natural.

The show also employs a quartet of wonderfully costumed ballroom dancers. When they arrive in their four numbers, the place jumps.

But it is clear this is Solis’ band. Wearing a headband and long hair, the 64-year-old front man generates a superstar vibe and charisma at the center of the stage. He’s in command, whether playing the six-string acoustic or slamming the timbales.

Solis has won five Latin Grammys, but sings none of his solo material in the show, respecting the integrity of his original band.

The production was tailored entirely for a Spanish-speaking crowd, fans from the band’s roots in Mexico. There was no attempt, and none needed, to go bilingual. From here, the show was akin to taking a quick trip to another culture.

Los Bukis is back this Friday and Saturday, and again Sept. 13-21. There is no plan to extend. If you go, watch the bassist. This guy is talking my language.

This Jost in

The friends in “Colin Jost and Friends” at Resorts World Theatre are fellow comics Punkie Johnson, Devon Walker and Andre Dismukes.

Johnson was featured in a Vegas-centric skit this past January. The comic performer portrayed Deobra Redden, who leaped over the bench to attack District Judge Mary Holthus in an infamous incident that made international news.

Saturday is Jost’s premiere at RWLV. His “Weekend Update” sidekick, Michael Che, headlined Comedy Cellar at the Rio in July 2018.

‘Vacancy’ sign is on

Orleans Showroom will remain a live-entertainment venue, at least until further notice, after “Jersey Boys” has hauled out after a five-month run. Boyd Gaming spokesman David Strow said in an email response, “We are evaluating new entertainment options for the Orleans Showroom, and will have more to share in the near future.”

Cool Hang Alert

Veteran Vegas piano virtuoso Peter Radd is featured at Arte Museum at 63 Las Vegas from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and again July 27. Radd has also been in rotation at Bellagio’s Petrossian Bar. You’ve probably heard him play without even realizing it.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.