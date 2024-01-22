53°F
‘SNL’ skit pokes fun at Las Vegas courthouse attack

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 11:22 am
 
This screen shot from video shows defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus afte ...
This screen shot from video shows defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus after a hearing Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas District Court)
Anchor Michael Che, left, and Punkie Johnson as Deobra Redden are shown during the Weekend Upda ...
Anchor Michael Che, left, and Punkie Johnson as Deobra Redden are shown during the Weekend Update segment on "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (Will Heath/NBC)

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for District Judge Mary Kay Holthus and Deobra Redden, who was appearing in front of Holthus for a sentencing hearing in an attempted battery case when he leaped over the bench at the judge.

Video of the Jan. 3 altercation, in which the arrest report says the judge’s head was slammed against a wall before Redden struck her in the head, went viral and quickly became a meme.

Over the weekend, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Punkie Johnson, dressed up as Redden, stopped by the Weekend Update set for a three-minute sketch.

In the sketch, “Redden” blamed the fact that there wasn’t a glass barrier protecting the judge. “Cab drivers got glass. People that work at the movie theater got glass. Even CVS shampoo got some glass.”

Redden’s sister, LaDonna Daniels, told the Review-Journal he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and that Redden hadn’t been able to obtain his medication since he was released from jail in November.

Redden has been charged with attempted murder in the attack.

