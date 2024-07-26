Weekend Olympic TV, local competition schedules

The Paris Olympics gets underway in full force this weekend. Here is the TV schedule for Saturday and Sunday, plus the schedule for local competitors.

Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec watch as the cauldron rises in a balloon in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

NBC

— 5 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Cuba (live)

— 6 a.m.: Women’s cycling, time trial (live)

— 7 a.m.: Swimming, heats

— 7:45 a.m.: Men’s gymnastics, subdivision 2 qualifying (live)

— 8:30 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding, street final (live)

— 9:45 a.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Greece (replay)

— 10:45 a.m.: Men’s rugby, bronze, gold medal matches (live)

— 11:30 a.m.: Swimming, finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Canada (live)

— 2 p.m.: Men’s cycling, time trial (replay)

— 3 p.m.: Men’s gymnastics, qualifying (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Argentina (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (women’s synchronized diving, replays of swimming finals, gymnastics qualification)

— 11:30 p.m.: Late Night (men’s and women’s surfing, replay of men’s skateboarding street final)

CNBC

— 2 a.m.: Shooting, mixed team air rifle final (live)

— 2:30 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Australia vs. Spain (live)

— 3:45 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding, street qualifying (live)

— 6:35 a.m.: Men’s rugby, semifinals (live)

— 7:30 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Sweden vs. Australia

— 8:15 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, France vs. Brazil (live)

— 10:30 a.m.: Women’s field hockey, group stage, U.S. vs. Argentina (live)

— 12:15 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Greece vs. Canada (live)

— 2 p.m.: Women’s boxing, elimination matches

— 2:30 p.m.: Shooting, mixed team air rifle final (replay)

E!

— 2 a.m.: Men’s gymnastics, subdivision 1 qualifying (live)

— 4:30 a.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play

— 5 a.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, Netherlands vs. Hungary (live)

— 9 a.m.: Women’s kayak, slalom heats (live)

— 10:10 a.m.: Men’s kayak, slalom heats

— 11 a.m.: Men’s gymnastics, subdivision 3 qualifying (live)

— 1:30 p.m.: Equestrian, dressage

USA

— Midnight: Rowing, heats (live)

— 12:30 a.m.: Equestrian, dressage (live)

— 1:30 a.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play

— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)

— 4:15 a.m.: Rowing, heats

— 4:45 a.m.: Men’s volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Brazil (live)

— 6 a.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play

— 6:30 a.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Greece (live)

— 7:45 a.m.: Men’s cycling, time trial (live)

— 9:05 a.m.: Table tennis, men’s and women’s singles, round of 64

— 10 a.m.: Men’s soccer, group stage, U.S. vs. New Zealand (live)

— Noon: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Argentina (live)

— 2 p.m.: Fencing, men’s sabre, women’s epee finals

— 3 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Greece (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Men’s rugby, bronze, gold medal matches (replay)

— 5 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Germany vs. Japan

— 6:30 p.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, Denmark vs. France

— 7:30 p.m.: Rowing, heats

— 8 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Cuba (replay)

Sunday

NBC

— 6 a.m.: Women’s mountain bike (live)

— 6:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Italy (live)

— 7:15 a.m.: Swimming, heats

— 8:15 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Serbia (live)

— 10 a.m.: Surfing and equestrian, cross country

— 11:30 a.m.: Swimming, finals (live)

— 1:10 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Czech Republic (live)

— 2 p.m.: Women’s gymnastics, qualifying

— 3 p.m.: Women’s rugby, pool play (replay)

— 4 p.m., Women’s kayak, final (replay)

— 4:45 p.m.: Women’s archery, team final

— 5:15 p.m.: Fencing, men’s epee, women’s foil finals (replay)

— 7 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of swimming finals, gymnastics qualification)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (Surfing, replay of women’s skateboarding street final)

CNBC

— 1 a.m.: Women’s archery, team elimination rounds (live)

— 2 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico (live)

— 3:45 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding, street qualifying (live)

— 6:35 a.m.: Women’s rugby, pool play (live)

— 8 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding, street final (live)

— 9:45 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, Croatia vs. Montenegro

— 10:30 a.m.: Shooting, men’s 10-meter air pistol final, and women’s rugby, pool play

— 12:45 p.m.: Fencing, men’s epee, women’s foil finals

— 1:45 p.m.: Boxing, elimination bouts

— 2:15 p.m.: Women’s handball, group stage, France vs. Netherlands

E!

— 1 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 1 qualifying (live)

— 2:40 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 2 qualifying, including U.S. (live)

— 4:20 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Dominican Republic

— 5:50 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 3 qualifying (live)

— 7:30 a.m.: Equestrian, cross country

— 9 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 4 qualifying (live)

— 10:45 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, Poland vs. Japan

— Noon: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 5 qualifying (live)

— 2 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, pool play, France vs. Serbia

USA

— Midnight: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Spain (live)

— 1 a.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play

— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Germany vs. France

— 5:15 a.m.: Women’s archery, team quarterfinals (live)

— 6 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Italy (live)

— 7 a.m.: Women’s archery, team semifinals (live)

— 8:35 a.m.: Women’s kayak, final

— 9:30 a.m.: Beach volleyball, men’s and women’s pool play

— 11 a.m.: Rowing, heats

— 11:45 a.m.: Women’s soccer, group stage, U.S. vs. Germany (live)

— 2 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Serbia (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Equestrian, cross country

— 6:30 p.m.: Table tennis, men’s and women’s singles, round of 64

— 7:15 p.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play

— 8 p.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Italy (replay)

LOCALS COMPETING

Saturday’s schedule

— 3 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding — Street qualifying (various)

— 3:30 a.m.: Women’s shooting — 10-meter air pistol qualifying (Lexi Lagan)

— 6 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Dominican Republic (Edison Azcona) vs. Spain

— 8 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding — Street final (various)

— 10:30 a.m.: Women’s badminton — Beiwen Zhang (U.S.) vs. Tiffany Ho (Australia)

Sunday’s schedule

— 2 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 200-meter freestyle heats (Claire Weinstein)

— 3 a.m.: Women’s shooting — 10-meter air pistol final (Lexi Lagan)*

— 3 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding — Street qualifying (various)

— 4:30 a.m.: Women’s basketball — Spain (Megan Gustafson) vs. China

— 8 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding — Street final (various)

— 12:50 p.m.: Women’s swimming — 200-meter freestyle semifinals (Claire Weinstein)*

*If athlete qualifies