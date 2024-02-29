Judge attack suspect was in ‘delusional state’ during incident, attorney says

Deobra Redden’s attorney, Carl Arnold, said that Redden was pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, and was invoking his right to a speedy trial.

Deobra Redden, who is accused of attacking District Judge Mary Kay Holthus in January, was arraigned Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center.

Karen Springer, foster mother to Deobra Redden

A man seen on video attacking a Las Vegas judge pleaded not guilty during a brief court hearing Thursday morning.

Deobra Redden, 31, was indicted on charges including attempted murder, battery, extortion by threat, intimidating a public officer, and willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons.

Arnold said that Redden, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, did not know what he was doing when he launched himself at District Judge Mary Kay Holthus during a separate sentencing hearing in January.

“Just like everybody else, in looking at the video, I thought Mr. Redden was either out of his mind or on drugs at the time of this incident,” Arnold said following Thursday’s hearing.

Arnold said that Redden was without his medication leading up to the day of the hearing when he attacked the judge.

“Bottom line, at trial we will be able to prove that because of his mental defects that he suffered under a delusional state, and the delusional state caused him not to be aware of the nature and circumstances of his actions,” Arnold said.

He also faces a charge of an unlawful act regarding bodily fluid, after police said he spit on a correction officer at the Clark County Detention Center after he was taken into custody on Jan. 3 after he attacked the judge.

Redden was being sentenced on an attempted battery charge.

When Holthus indicated she was not going to sentence Redden to probation, Redden jumped over the defense table, ran across the courtroom and launched himself over the judge’s bench, tackling Holthus and slamming her head into a wall, police have said.

An attorney, clerk and uniformed officer pulled Redden off Holthus after he allegedly pulled out a clump of her hair and hit her in the head.

A courtroom marshal who ran after him suffered a head injury after tripping into the judge’s bench. The marshal also suffered a dislocated shoulder.

On Thursday, District Judge Susan Johnson scheduled a trial for Redden for April 29, and ordered him to appear in court again for a status check on March 28.

