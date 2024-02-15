55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Acclaimed Las Vegas Philharmonic conductor has Rat Pack ties

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2024 - 12:55 pm
 
Updated February 15, 2024 - 5:04 pm
Leonard Slatkin will serve as the Philharmonic’s artistic consultant though the 2024-‘25 se ...
Leonard Slatkin will serve as the Philharmonic’s artistic consultant though the 2024-‘25 season. (Cindy McTee)
Conductor Donato Cabrera leads a special night of Vivaldi's Four Seasons. De Ann Letourneau wil ...
Conductor Donato Cabrera leads a special night of Vivaldi's Four Seasons. De Ann Letourneau will join internationally acclaimed violinists Margaret Batjer, Adele Anthony, Cho-Liang Lin and Eugene Drucker on stage at The Smith Center, each playing a Stradivarius violin. (Emily Wilson Photography)
Conductor Donato Cabrera leads a special night of Vivaldi's Four Seasons. De Ann Letourneau wil ...
Conductor Donato Cabrera leads a special night of Vivaldi's Four Seasons. De Ann Letourneau will join internationally acclaimed violinists Margaret Batjer, Adele Anthony, Cho-Liang Lin and Eugene Drucker on stage at The Smith Center, each playing a Stradivarius violin. (Emily Wilson Photography)

Las Vegas Philharmonic is turning to an icon with familial ties to Old Blue Eyes as it marks its 25th anniversary.

The Vegas arts institution is turning to internationally revered conductor Leonard Slatkin, as it starts to transition after Donato Cabrera leaves his post as current conductor and music director in May.

Slatkin will serve as the Philharmonic’s artistic consultant though the 2024-‘25 season, company GM Jeri Crawford has announced.

Slatkin is familiar with the city.

“Las Vegas has been one of my go-to places for many years,” Slatkin said. “The opportunities for expanded concert programming, community outreach and educational programs along with the extraordinary live performance environment in Las Vegas unleashes the potential to create something unique in our country.”

Slatkin is the son of the great violinist and conductor Felix Slatkin, who founded the Concert Arts Orchestra and made several appearances with the Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra. The elder Slatkin was Frank Sinatra’s concertmaster and conductor of choice during Sinatra’s Capitol years of the 1950s.

Slatkin has committed to conducting two programs per season, beginning with American classics Nov. 9. The 79-year-old composer, author and conductor is is a six-time Grammy winner, former Music Director Laureate of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (where he was music director for 12 years), Directeur Musical Honoraire of the Orchestre National de Lyon, and Conductor Laureate of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. An artistic force, in short.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome the artistry and expertise of Leonard Slatkin. This relationship takes the Las Vegas Philharmonic to its next level as we celebrate our 25th anniversary,”Crawford said in a statement.

Cabrera joined the Philharmonic a decade ago. In that span, he has also served as MD of the California Symphony in the Bay Area. The Philharmonic is not in a rush to appoint a new conductor, planning to rotate in different styles throughout the season.

This strategy is something of a prolonged audition, and there might not be a single conductor moving forward. Possibly a rotation of styles, generations, sensibilities. Maybe more pops concerts in the next phase. As Philharmonic Executive Director Alice Sauro says, “This is Las Vegas. Anything is possible.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
2
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
3
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
4
CARTOON: Trump lashes out at alliance
CARTOON: Trump lashes out at alliance
5
Rents drop: ‘Not a bad time to find a new apartment in Las Vegas’
Rents drop: ‘Not a bad time to find a new apartment in Las Vegas’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Kanye West rents Wynn parcel for pop-up show
Kanye West rents Wynn parcel for pop-up show
Iconic Vegas show turns 24; Bruno Mars pops into Bellagio club
Iconic Vegas show turns 24; Bruno Mars pops into Bellagio club
Usher announces Las Vegas Strip return: ‘I’ll never forget the energy’
Usher announces Las Vegas Strip return: ‘I’ll never forget the energy’
Hometown stars to play debut album in Strip residency
Hometown stars to play debut album in Strip residency
Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas
Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas
A ‘how to DJ’ search sparked Zedd’s rise to stardom
A ‘how to DJ’ search sparked Zedd’s rise to stardom