Aces roll into Tao, Jewel Nightclub on victory party tour

The Aces dined at Tao at The Venetian, and were later feted at Jewel Nightclub at Aria.

Back-to-back championships. Back-to-back parties..

The Aces played both sides of the Strip on Saturday night as their victory party raged on. The WNBA titlists dined at Tao at The Venetian, then hit Jewel Nightclub at Aria.

It was their second nightclub in as many nights. The two-time WNBA champs poured into Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell on Friday. They also played bingo at Green Valley Ranch.

The team’s party entourage over the two nights was made up of A’ja Wilson, Sydney Colson, Kiah Stokes, Chelsea Gray, Alysha Clark, Alaina Coates, Sydney Colson, Cayla George and Kelsey Plum. However, not every member of that collective took in Jewel, at least at the start.

Wearing an Oakland (and maybe Las Vegas) A’s cap, Gray led the entourage to a VIP booth at the right of the DJ booth, where Mike Attack was the night’s headliner. The team arrived to Jewel’s thunderous drum line and the Queen anthem “We Are The Champions.”

A portable marquee glowed with “Jewel Welcomes The LV Aces,” with video and championship photos splashed across the club’s Dream Wall. Also, party cannons intermittently blasted over the crowd.

The team arrived at about 12:40 a.m. No word on when they left but they were just settling in at 1 a.m. Customarily, their two VIP tables were decorated with Aces-branded souvenir’s, T-shirts, miniature basketballs and even a couple of toy hoops.

The Aces’ formal victory parade is set for 5 p.m. Monday starting at Tropicana Avenue and the Strip and moving northbound to T-Mobile Arena. Fans are encouraged to convene on the route, as T-Mobile Arena opens at 3 p.m.

