Aces announce details on championship parade

The Aces unveiled their championship parade plans Friday, as the franchise celebrates its second consecutive WNBA championship.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and guard Jackie Young celebrate their championship win in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces pose with their trophy after winning Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty to take the championship at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) joins forward A'ja Wilson (22) on stage during a news conference after their team won the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) is congratulated by her former college coach Dawn Staley after winning Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty to take the championship at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York.

Their parade, scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, will take a short route from the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard up toward T-Mobile Arena, where the Aces will celebrate with fans at Toshiba Plaza. Fans are encouraged to gather along the parade route and can begin accessing Toshiba Plaza at 3 p.m.

The Aces held their parade on Las Vegas Boulevard and set up a stage in front of the Bellagio fountain after winning their first championship in 2022. But the construction of Formula One grand stands in the same location have made this route unavailable.

Coach Becky Hammon’s team won the 2023 championship by defeating the New York Liberty 3-1 in the WNBA Finals. The Aces are the first team to become repeat champions in 21 years.

