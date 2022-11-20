Adele adds New Year’s Eve shows to Caesars schedule

Adele is set to perform Dec. 30-31 at Caesars, dates originally left open in her residency schedule.

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Coming off a stellar opening to her Strip residency production, Adele is adding a pair of New Year’s Eve weekend performances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele is set to perform Dec. 30-31 at Caesars, dates originally left open in her “Weekends With Adele” schedule. Tickets through Ticketmaster’s presale system are expected to be onsale 10 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday.

Celeb stylist Jamie Mizrahi actually mentioned the New Year’s Eve performance, during an interview with the Wall Street Journal posted Saturday morning. In describing his vision for Adele’s stage attire, he commented, “We’re open to embellishment and accents of color, but everything will be a black gown to the floor, except special shows, like New Year’s Eve.”

The added shows mean Adele is scheduled every weekend at the Colosseum through March 24-25, aside from the first two weekends of January.

The 34-year-old superstar’s opening weekend was roundly applauded, inside the sold-out theater and through her earliest reviews. “Easy On Me,” “I Drink Wind,” “Someone Like You” and “Rolling in the Deep” are on the 22-song set list.

The show incorporates staggering video work and water-and-fire effect in “Set Fire to the Rain.” Two dozen string players, several from Las Vegas, add local color to the scene.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.