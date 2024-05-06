Keith Urban announces new residency on Las Vegas Strip

Keith Urban performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

BleauLive Theater is going with a superstar well-versed in Strip productions.

“Keith Urban’s High in Vegas” runs for 10 shows in two segments, Oct. 4-12 and Feb. 14-22. The shows at Fontainebleau’s 3,800-capacity venue are booked by Live Nation Las Vegas in its exclusive partnership with the hotel.

After a series of pre-sale opportunities, tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. Information at ticketmaster.com/KeithUrbanVegas.

Urban’s dates are the first extended engagement bookings at BleauLive Theater. The venue has focused on one-offs up until Monday’s announcement (which does not define Urban’s shows as a “residency” but rather as 10 “exclusive performances.”

In December, the Fontainebleau Senior Vice President of Entertainment Fedor Banuchi said the venue would not be looking at traditional residencies, but rather, “We’re looking at touring acts, weekend engagements, someone who will come in and do two shows a quarter.”

Comic Andrew Shulz (May 25), Third Eye Blind (June 27), Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello (June 23), Young Miko (Aug. 10), Hootie & The Blowfish (Aug. 23-24), The Smashing Pumpkins (Sept. 27), Porter Robinson (Sept. 19) and Sam Hunt (Oct. 25-26) are all upcoming at the resort.

Urban is a prolific Strip headliner. BleauLive Theater is his third residency venue, following the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. The country superstar is to roll out music from his upcoming album being released this fall, along with songs he has not played live, including the new single “Messed Up As Me.” He also plans “Straight Line” and “go Home W U,” a duet with Lainey Wilson.

Top-selling hits planned for the series include “Somewhere In My Car,” “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “Wasted Time.”

In an interview this past June, Urban said his shows are designed to unify.

“When I come out on stage, I’ve got a job to do, which is to bring everybody together,” the 56-year-old headliner said. “My only job is to bring every person together for two hours.”

