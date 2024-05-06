65°F
Superstar magician extends Las Vegas Strip show

Illusionist David Blaine performs live onstage during the YouTube TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at ...
Illusionist David Blaine performs live onstage during the YouTube TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2024 - 10:00 am
 
Updated May 6, 2024 - 10:24 am

The performer who runs a needle thread through his lips has stitched together a sellout run on the Strip.

David Blaine is adding six shows this year to his “Impossible” series at Wynn’s Encore Theater, including New Year’s Eve. The new dates are Aug. 21, 23-24 and Dec. 29, 30-31. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Blaine returns for three shows in his regularly scheduled programming this weekend. He’s sold out nine performances at Encore Theater, and this next set should clean house, too.

Blaine was in talks about 15 years ago to perform at Encore Theater. He detoured at Resorts World in 2022-‘23 before moving into a venue at his chosen hotel.

“I’m so happy it’s finally come together because we’ve been wanting to do this forever,” Blaine said in announcing the residency in September. “This is the perfect room, a great spot for a magic show. I’ve always loved staying at the Wynn. When I get my breakfast at Tableau or Jardin, my show will be right there.”

The show’s director is David Korins, with “Hamilton” among his credits. Stu Dingley of Baz Halpin’s Silent House is lighting director.

The production showcases Blaine’s career of close-up magic and dangerous stunts. He produces a frog from his stomach, for instance. He holds his breath underwater in a glass box for several minutes.

Blaine brings the game, and the playing cards, to the crowd. The “Impossible” marketing material emphasizes “IM,” for, “IMpossible,” meaning “interactive magic.”

Blaine has drawn the stars. Headliner Demi Lovato and her fiance, Jordan Lutes; Wynn nightlife headliner Diplo; Imagine Dragons front man Dan Reynolds; actress and singer Elizabeth Gillies; and burlesque star Dita Von Teese of “Dita Las Vegas” at the Flamingo have all attended Blaine’s show.

Blaine continues to promote the peril in his productions.

“We’ll have lots of surprises, and this will be a show that is leaning toward the interactive magic element,” Blaine the 51-year-old magician said. “It will still have some of the pieces that could go very wrong. But let’s hope that that doesn’t happen.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

