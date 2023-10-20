Adele extends ‘Weekends’ to 100 at Caesars Palace

Adele has announced an extension of her Las Vegas residency running well into next year.

“Weekends With Adele” is continuing into next June, and will reach an even 100 performances at its close.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will host 32 shows beginning in January, the singer announced Friday morning. The series resumes Jan. 19-June 15.

This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with… pic.twitter.com/Wkj39O8ozQ — Adele (@Adele) October 20, 2023

The performances cover Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. At the close, the London-born hitmaker will have performed an even 100 shows.

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Oct. 26. Adele closes her original run Nov. 3-4. After its original delay in January 2022, “Weekends” opened in November and was extended by 34 shows in March.

Adele has not missed a show in the “Weekends” run. Live Nation presents the sold-out series in its exclusive booking partnership with the Colosseum.

The ticket directives: Fans are being asked to register before tickets go on sale to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale, and get tickets directly into the hands of real fans. Registration is open now through 10 p.m. Monday.

For more information and to register, visit: https://registration.ticketmaster.com/adele. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the on sale starting next Thursday.

Adele announced the residency run on social media.

“This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!” the 35-year-old superstar said. “Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget.

“All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti.”

She closed by saying, “It’s humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though — it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!”

Adele’s show has been a destination for fabulous celebrities. Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, Jeff Bezos, LeBron James, Shania Twain, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are a mere partial list of those who have caught the superstar at the Colosseum.

The “Hello” singer has also featured a couple dozen Las Vegas string players, set up in a massive grid-pattered set at the back of the stage. Adele has many fabuous effects, including a flaming piano under a sheet of water for “Set Fire to the Rain.” But those squares, filled with Vegas players, is our favorite.

