Adele to chat with Oprah, unveil new music on CBS

Adele, long rumored to be setting up a Vegas residency, is sitting with Oprah on CBS on Nov. 14.

Adele poses with the awards for album of the year and best pop vocal album for "25" and song of the year, best pop solo performance and record of the year for "Hello" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Oprah Winfrey accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Adele has found an apt duet partner — Oprah Winfrey.

The recording superstar and broadcast icon sit together on “Adele One Night Only,” set to air on CBS from 8-10 p.m. Nov. 14. The network announced the project Monday morning.

The special is to be filmed in Los Angeles, and arrives five days before Adele’s new album, “30,” her first release in six years. The event also will stream live and on-demand on Paramout+.

The show is a combo of Adele’s live performance of her hits and cuts from the new album. The first single, “Easy On Me,” dropped this weekend. The two also will chat from Adele’s rose garden in what is billed as her first extensive televised conversation about her new album, stories behind the songs, her divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

Raj Kapoor, who is part of Donny Osmond’s production team for Osmond’s show at Harrah’s Showroom, is on the production team for the CBS special. Kapoor also has helped develop the Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and Backstreet Boys’ live shows.

The TV show’s production is headed up by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions. Executive producers are “Late Late Show With James Corden” producer Ben Winston; Adele; her manager, Jonathan Dickins; and Kapoor.

There is no indication of a possible Las Vegas residency to be discussed during in the broadcast. But there are strong indications from the Vegas entertainment scene that the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has all but locked up the deal. That venue has enough open dates in 2022 to satisfy an Adele run.

However, the topic has not been addressed by Adele in any of her print and online interviews leading to the announcement of the CBS special.

