Aerosmith adds 17 dates to Las Vegas Strip residency

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the start of the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Singer Steven Tyler, left, and guitarist Joe Perry perform during a concert of Aerosmith at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany, Friday, May 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Lukas Barth)

Singer Steven Tyler performs during a May concert of Aerosmith at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany. (Lukas Barth/AP)

Aerosmith plans to get wild on the Las Vegas Strip, but the band is taking this residency idea seriously.

America’s pre-eminent rockers have added 17 dates to its “Deuces are Wild” series at Park Theater at Park MGM, from Sept. 21 through Dec. 4. The new set of shows, made possible for hot sales to the original schedule, brings the total number of Aerosmith dates at the theater this year to 35.

The specific dates are Sept. 21, 23, 26, 28; Oct. 1, 3, 6, 8; Nov. 14, 16, 19, 21, 24, 26, 29; and Dec. 1 and 4.

Tickets start at $75 (not including fees) and are onsale at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ticketmaster.com/aerosmith.

The band’s famed lineup of Steven Tyler on vocals, Joe Perry on lead guitar, Brad Whitford on rhythm guitar, Tom Hamilton on bass and Joey Kramer on drums have sold more than 150 million albums internationally. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in 2001.

Aerosmith announced in August their original run of 18 shows. A glance at the schedule shows no back-to-back dates, so Tyler — who still blasts it vocally — can rest his voice.

The show will feature innovative visuals and audio from Aerosmith’s studio work. Giles Martin, son of the late legendary Beatles producer George Martin, who remastered the music for “Love: at the Mirage,” has worked on the band’s theater soundscape.

The show is promoted by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, which has been busy filling Park Theater this years. Lady Gaga, Cher and Bruno Mars are also headlining the theater in 2019.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.