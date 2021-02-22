Aerosmith pushes European tour plans to 2022

The legendary rock band is still expected to return to Park Theater, but the timeline is unknown.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is shown performing on the bar in the onstage VIP section at Park Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Kat Benzova)

Joe Perry of Aerosmith is shown performing on the bar in the onstage VIP section at Park Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Kat Benzova)

A superstar Las Vegas Strip headlining band is postponing its 2021 tour plans.

Aerosmith has announced plans to move its upcoming concert series to next year, and, of course, COVID is the reason.

The band posted on Twitter, “Due to current conditions and for the safety of our fans, the 2021 European Tour has been rescheduled to 2022. Please stay tuned for more information regarding the new dates or contact your point of purchase. All tickets will be valid for new dates.”

Due to current conditions and for the safety of our fans, the 2021 European Tour has been rescheduled to 2022. Please stay tuned for more information regarding the new dates or contact your point of purchase. All tickets will be valid for new dates. pic.twitter.com/52myo1X7Wh — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) February 22, 2021

The tour now opens May 29, 2022, in Moscow, closing July 13 in Krakow, Poland.

Aerosmith is among the resident headliners at Park Theater at Park MGM. It is not yet known how the adjusted tour plans will impact the band’s plans to return to the Strip.

In an interview posted online Saturday and published in Sunday’s RJ print edition, MGM Resorts International President of Entertainment and Sports George Kliavkoff said the venue’s headlining lineup would eventually be back onstage.

Aerosmith joins Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Cher in that collection, with announcements of new performers expected this year.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.