After rocking Raiders’ opener, Killers working on new album

While Brandon Flowers sang of turning saints into the sea, the Las Vegas Raiders took care of the Saints, uppercase.

The Killers’ unleashed the enduring single “Mr. Brightside” from their first album, “Hot Fuss,” in their rooftop performance Monday night. The song has the lyric, coincidental to the night, “Jealousy, turning saints into the sea.”

The event was previously recorded, a one-song concert.

Flowers introduced the tune with “Hello, we’re The Killers, and it’s our pleasure to welcome the Raiders to fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada. I think we’ve got just the song for the occasion.” The clip was recorded atop Caesars Palace and showed off Vegas resorts such as Aria, the MGM Grand and the Flamingo and ventured off-Strip to Westgate and the Fremont Street Experience.

Flowers said in a recent interview with the U.K. music publication NME that the Vegas-born band is already working on a follow-up to the just-released “Imploding the Mirage.” Expect the new music next spring.

“Every time someone makes a record, they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record,” Flowers told the magazine. “We really are. We’re going to release another one in about 10 months.”

The band has been working with producers Jonathon Rado and Shawn Everett.

“We did a week in Northern California,” said Flowers, who now lives in Park City, Utah. “I had a lot of time on my hands. Before, I’d normally be gearing up to tour. All of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

