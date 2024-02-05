51°F
Kats

Aguilera extends her hit residency on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 1:15 pm
 
Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at The Venetian on Dec. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)
Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at The Venetian on Dec. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)
Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at The Venetian on Dec. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)
Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at The Venetian on Dec. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

Christina Aguilera has thrown down a 10-spot at The Venetian.

The “Dirrty” singer has extended her series at the Voltaire nightspot, including a pair shows in April rescheduled after she called out of two performances in January.

The residency extension runs from April 12-13 (the rescheduled dates) to 10 additional shows running April 19-20, May 31-June 1, June 7-8, Aug. 2-3 and Aug. 30-31. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at voltairelv.com.

Aguilera performed this past weekend, with “Genie in a Bottle,” “Lady Marmalade,” and “Fighter” in the set list. The pop star alternates her headlining production with Kylie Minogue.

Both artists were involved in Sunday’s Grammy Awards show, Aguilera as a presenter and Minogue as the winner of the Grammy for Best Pop Dance Recording for “Padam Padam.”

Voltaire also offers its Belle de Nuit cabaret burlesque acts, and DJ Zuzy, on headliner nights and independent of the superstar performances.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

