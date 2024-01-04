Christina Aguilera calls out of Venetian weekend performances

“I’ve been welcomed with a New Year flu,” Christina Aguilera posted Wednesday, calling out of her weekend shows at Venetian.

Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire)

Christina Aguilera is at once incredibly proud, and too sick to perform.

Citing the flu, the pop superstar is rescheduling her shows at Voltaire at The Venetian scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The club posted the postponement on social media at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with a quote from Aguilera. “AFTER WELCOMING ALL OF YOU TO THE NEW YEAR FROM THE STAGE IN LAS VEGAS, I’VE BEEN WELCOMED WITH A NEW YEAR FLU!!! I’M SORRY TO SHARE TAHT MY TWO SHOWS THIS WEEKEND WILL BE RESCHEDULED WHILE I REST — AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE BACK ON THAT STAGE IN A FEW WEEKS. I’M INCREDIBLY PROUD OF THIS SHOW AND GRATEFUL FOR ALL OF THE SUPPORT AND LOVE AFTER OPENING WEEKEND SEE YOU SOON.”

All-caps are Xtina’s, by the way, and she closed with a couple of sick-faced emojis.

The post indicates ticket-refund info is at VoltaireLV.com. Minogue’s dates will be rescheduled around her next series, running Feb. 2-March 2. Voltaire creator Michael Gruber said Wednesday night several members of the cast and crew have become ill.

“Everybody is getting the flu … And she’s not the first one to have it,” Gruber said in a phone chat, adding that fellow headliner Kylie Minogue had the flu “bad” during her off-week at the venue. “Other artists and staff have had it, and there’s nothing you can do.”

Gruber also said both shows were “oversold,” and fans who had purchased tables or tickets would be refunded if they can’t make the rescheduled dates.

An email to an Aguilera rep for further comment has not been returned.

Gruber said the dates for the make-up shows would be established by the end of the week. He said a decision would be made by Thursday morning whether to open the Belle de Nuit/DJ Zuzy components of the showroom on Friday and Saturday.

“With the amount of interest and reviews, demand has increased substantially, and people want to see this show,” Gruber said, referring to Aguilera’s powerful two-show opening over New Year’s Eve weekend. “She’s the ultimate professional, but she can’t shake this.”

No ‘OPM’ alternative

Spiegelworld’s “OPM” adult, interplanetary farce closed NYE at the Cosmopolitan. The show opened in March 2018. The connected Superfrico “Italian American Psychedelic” restaurant, remains open. That concept is an unqualified hit.

Sadly, “OPM” was not, but Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison is undaunted. The producer says he’s interested in another entertainment venture at the Cosmopolitan, which is now under MGM Resorts International management. What that would be is a mystery.

“I love being in partnership with MGM Resorts,” Mollison said Wednesday night. “Their team is very smart, very successful they know entertainment. But we have not moved forward on what we can do at the Cosmopolitan, which I think is the most fun resort with the best rooms on the Strip.”

This is Spiegelworld’s first partnership with MGM Resorts, which will of course have final call on the theater space.

Spiegelworld still has “Absinthe,” its leading revenue producer, humming along at Caesars Palace. “Atomic Saloon Show” at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes and “DiscoShow” at Linq Hotel (with an announced June 29 opening date) will carry the company on the Strip this year. Mollison also ordered up a one-off production, “Lights Out,” to run only during F1 weekend, also at the Cosmopolitan.

Asked if he might be over-taxed with all of his projects, Mollison said, “To the contrary. The circus in me says to keep moving forward. If anything, I am rejuvenated.”

A ‘Genie’ tribute

Barbara Eden, who played the lead role in the ’60s sitcom “I Dream of Genie,” was also a Vegas stage star. She posted a message on Facebook on Wednesday, honoring the late Shecky Greene, who died early Sunday morning at age 97.

“I just learned of the passing of Shecky Greene back on New Year’s Eve. What a talent he was! I had the joy of headlining with him in Vegas when we opened the MGM Grand. For three years I got to share a stage with him and enjoy his comedy! What a riot! He was a brilliant improvisational comedian. He could have any crowd eating out of the palm of his hand. My mother absolutely adored him! I have so many fond and hilarious memories of Shecky. My deepest condolences go to his family, friends and widow Marie.”

Hint: It’s ‘mobbed’-up

Jonathan Fine of Fine of Fine Entertainment has a classic-Vegas, outgoing message on his cell number. Not an impersonator. A bonafide Las Vegas legend has lent his voice to Fine’s phone.

Cool Hang Alert

The Chris & James Piano Show plays 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays at Amp’d at M Resort. These guys have proven a popular draw in a crowded dueling-pianos field. Chris Mavridis and James Hill are the stars, and Amp’d is very cool lounge-showroom hang. No cover, 21-over, requests and gratuities welcome.

