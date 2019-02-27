Alicia Keys, Travis Scott, Cardi B. in Palms’ Kaos festival

Host Alicia Keys performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Travis Scott performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Palms is pumping a resort-wide, festival atmosphere when it opens Kaos Nightclub. The fortress’s opening weekend is shaping up as exactly that on April 5, with superstar Alicia Keys appearing at Pearl Concert Theater and Travis Scott and Skrillex at Kaos .

That’s but the beginning of a three-day party celebrating the launch of the dayclub/nightclub experience. The extensively appointed complex covers 73,000 square feet of dayclub space and 29,000 square feet for the nightclub.

Hotel officials boast that Kaos will offer state-of-the art audio, video and lighting technology and advanced design and art elements.

Keys’ show is billed as an “intimate performance” inside the Pearl. She most recently hosted the Grammy Awards telecast on Feb. 11. Scott was featured in the Super Bowl halftime show.

On April 6, Christian rockers Needtobreathe headlines the Pearl as Cardi B., G-Eazy and J Balvin take over Kaos. Gorgon City is at Apex Social club, and an unannounced artist will headline Kaos Dayclub on that date, too.

On April 7, Irish singer/songwriter Hozier plays the Pearl, with Kaskade and Vice headlining at Kaos Dayclub. There also is a not-yet-announced country performance that night at Kaos Nightclub.

“We have the best and most diverse lineup of A-List talent of any club in the world and this is just the beginning,” Palms general manager John Gray said Tuesday. “We have more KAOS residency announcements coming soon.”

For more information and for ticket pricing, go to palms.com/kaos-club.

