Kats

Among Adele’s Vegas VIPs: The man who delivered her son

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2023 - 9:27 am
 
Adele, winner of the award for best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me," poses in t ...
Adele, winner of the award for best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me," poses in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Adele (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)
Adele (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)
Pop superstar Adele (Raven B. Varona)
Pop superstar Adele (Raven B. Varona)

There was a show-stopper at Adele’s show on Saturday night, and it wasn’t Adele.

It was an obstetrician.

The “When We Were Young” singer halted her singing of that song when she recognized the man who delivered her son. The gentleman was seated in the VIP section, near the walkway Adele uses when she ventures into the audience.

“Oh my God, Colin!” she called out. “This is the doctor that gave birth to my baby! I haven’t seen you in years!”

Adele, dressed as Morticia Addams for Halloween, cut off her singing, asking the crowd, “Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby.” She and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, share their son, Angelo. He was born Oct. 19, 2012.

Adele had started the song as a tribute to the late Matthew Perry, who earlier in the day was found dead in his hot tub

in Los Angeles. He was 54. Police say there was no sign of foul play at the scene.

“Some of my favorite memories of when I was younger, with my friends. One of my friends, Andrew, when I was like 12, did the best Chandler impression, all the time to make us laugh … I remember that character for the rest of my life,” the superstar said before dedicating the song to Perry.

“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety,” Adele went on, “which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave.”

Hillary Rodham Clinton was also in the crowd Saturday night. Clinton was at the show just after her 76th birthday, which was Thursday. Adele has long been a Clinton backer, supporting her 2016 presidential bid.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

