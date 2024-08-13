Are these Strip headliners teaming up for a new song?

Bruno Mars has said he wants to collaborate with Lady Gaga. The two might have forecast that idea.

Reports abound that Mars and Gaga are to issue the single “Die With a Smile” as early as this month. In an interview this past June, Mars spoke of working with Gaga on a song, “Talking about Gaga — I’d love to do one with her,” Mars said. “I’ve got to at least sing with her, on her show.”

Mars has not offered comment during his swing through Mexico. The “24K Magic” performer is back at Dolby Live on Aug. 20 for a seven-show series (and we expect he will hang at The Pinky Ring at Bellagio, post-show).

Several gossip outlets have reported, without confirmation, the impending single’s release. Billboard News has joined the speculation samba, noting on that the two superstars are parrying on social media.

During his performances in Mexico City over the weekend, Mars posted a clip performing “Uptown Funk” while wearing a Luchador mask. Gaga answered with a laughing emoji and four black hearts. Mars responded with a single rose. The two have long been friendly. Gaga attended the opening night of The Pinky Ring on Feb. 10.

In case you are wondering why video of Mars’ shows in Mexico City is spreading across social, it is because he has not banned cell-phone use at Estadio GNP Seguros. Such a move would be at once impossible and ill-advised at the 90,000-seat venue. But the Dolby Shows, as always, are phones-free.

Copperfield in NYC lawsuit

MGM Grand headliner David Copperfield has been sued by the managers of the penthouse he owns in Manhattan.

In a lawsuit filed Aug. 6, the board of managers of the high-rise Galleria Condominium are seeking $2.5 million to repair damage to his apartment, located on East 57th Street.

The board claims the magic icon abandoned the unit in 2018, and “trashed” the space prior to vacating.

The complaint alleges Copperfield left the unit in a “state of utter disrepair” and requires extensive repair work, which reaches neighboring units. The cosmetic damages violate the building’s maintenance requirements, according to the suit. Photos of damaged carpeting, ceiling, walls and bathtub were submitted in the litigation and have been posted across media reports.

Copperfield responded for a request for comment with the statement, “This is a simple insurance claim. The photographs included in the lawsuit don’t reflect the current state of the apartment. This is a court matter and will be handled in court.”

As reported by People, the lawsuit asserts that Copperfield purchased the condo in 1997, then transferred the ownership to his Nevada “shell” company Sky Tower in 1998. The 67-year-old superstar has been a regular headliner at his eponymous theater at MGM Grand since 2013.

Folding the shows

The gentlemen’s club Centerfolds Cabaret has achieved something heretofore unheard of, packing the house with Las Vegas entertainment professionals for its “Exxcite” and “Murray’s Misfits” premiere nights.

Jen Romas and Murray Sawchuck have always drawn strong local support, and that has been true of these two limited engagements. The club’s resident show, “A Touch of Burlesque,” hosted by Sawchuck’s wife, Dani Elizabeth, has also connected with the Vegas audience. And a lot of folks who have turned up to support would never enter the building if not to see these shows.

But if you want to see non-strip club action at Centerfolds, get there before all three shows shut down. Club GM Lianne Heck said Monday that club owner Steve Paik plans to return to a strictly topless format.

“I wanted to show the owner that strip clubs are basically dying, and that entertainment is the way to go,” Heck said. “But the shows will be eliminated. All of our hard work is kind of out the window.”

That means, if you want to see (for example) “Splash” alum Joe Trammel cavort with an inflated phallus, aerial artist Shell Stachowicz walk on nails or Mondre work his flaming sleight-of-hand artistry, do it soon. That show closes Oct. 13. If you want the tantalizing dance numbers of Romas’ “Exxcite,” get there by Sept. 8. After that, it’s a doff-your-top showcase at Centerfolds.

He throws combinations

Broadcast icon Al Bernstein is performing his night of American Songbook standards, and more, at Tuscany’s Piazza Lounge on Thursday night. His shows run 8 p.m. and 9:30, no cover. Kenny Davidsen is at the piano. Bernstein will rock the power-punch totals with a series of guest singers, among them “The Master of Standards” Joe DiNunzio, Celina Sasso and Cheyenne Adams.

We’ll have pop, blues, country, possibly death metal (OK, no) in this showcase.

Cool Hang Alert

Column fave Christine Shebeck is the featured performer in the latest “Concerts For A Cause” show at Notoriety Live at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The show benefits Positively Arts of Las Vegas. Clint Holmes, Julian Miranda and Jason Marquez (who is Shebeck’s brother) guest. Bill Zappia, Keith Nelson and Don Meoli are the backing band. Too much talent? Never. Go to notorietylive.com for intel.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.