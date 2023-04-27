As demand at The Sphere skyrockets, U2 adds more dates
U2 is adding five dates at The Sphere, where officials say 60 percent of the tickets will be priced under $300.
Questions about U2’s ticket demand at The MSG Sphere are being answered today. And that answer: It’s huge.
The band is adding five dates, running Oct. 27-28; and Nov. 1 and 3-4, for its “U2 UV: Live at The Sphere” concert production. The previously announced dozen shows are expected to be sold out by the end of Thursday, the first day of Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale.
General on sale was to start Friday, but there is no guarantee any tickets will be available because of the high demand through the Verified Fan presale.
Tickets started at $140 and have reflected all-in pricing (no fees included), running up to $600 for VIP packages. But on Thursday morning, through dynamic pricing (which adjust prices according to demand), seats in the front sections were being offered for as high as $1,450 on the Ticketmaster site. Go to ticketmaster.com for ticket details).
This makes 17 shows for U2 at The Sphere. The band previously booked Sept. 29-30; and Oct. 5, 7-8, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21 and 25. A set of seven dates were added as the band proclaimed “overwhelming demand” for tickets to the 17,500-seat venue.
The band is set up to sell 297,000 seats at The Sphere series, dubbed a “venue launch” rather than a residency.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.
Ticket protocol for “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere”:
DATES: Sept. 29-30; and Oct. 5, 7-8, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21 and 25; Nov. 3-4.
PRESALE: U2.com subscribers will have first access to tickets through Ticketmaster Request, open now until 7 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday. During this period, U2.com subscribers can sign into their Ticketmaster account, pick up to 3 shows and rank in order of preference, request up to 4 tickets and select the type of tickets preferred. To complete their request, fans will enter payment details and will only be charged if the request can be fulfilled. Requests will only be fulfilled for up to one show and up to 4 tickets. Fans will be notified via email of their request status, and if fulfilled will be provided a link to claim their tickets.
GENERAL ONSALE: If any tickets remain, they will be sold during a general onsale starting Friday, April 28 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. On sale times will vary, check the Ticketmaster listing for more information.
DETAILS ON GENERAL ADMISSION FLOOR TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, GA floor tickets for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere will be restricted from transfer. They may only be resold at the original purchase price.
Fans will still have protection against unforeseen circumstances. Those who purchase tickets and are no longer able to attend their show will be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available at blog.ticketmaster.com/how-ticketmaster-face-value-ticket-exchange-works.
RED ZONE: At each U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere performance, 50 tickets to experience the show from an exclusive VIP riser will be made available for purchase benefitting (RED), the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive.