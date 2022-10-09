At 70, Sahara Las Vegas still has legs

The Sahara is branded for history, while taking on a styish vibe.

Dr. Michael Green (far left), associate professor of history at UNLV; Alexis Meruelo (middle left), chief vision and purpose officer at Meruelo Gaming; Anita Thomas (middle right), executive assistant, Meruelo family; Paul Hobson (far right), general manager for Sahara Las Vegas. (Toby Acuna for Sahara Las Vegas)

The Sahara hotel-casino pictured in 2005. (Review-Journal File Photo)

Rasheed and Shay Hicks are shown at the Sahara's 70th-anniversary display just an hour after their wedding on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Paul Hobson, general manager, SAHARA Las Vegas, addresses guests gathered to celebrate the resort’s 70th anniversary. (Toby Acuna for SAHARA Las Vegas)

The Sahara hotel-casino in Las Vegas is seen in this 1950s-era photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Sahara hotel-casino is shown at dusk in 2006. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File Photo)

Interior view of the gaming floor at the Sahara hotel-casino in 2011. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A photo of the Beatles playing a slot machine in 1964 is shown at the Sahara on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A photo of Tony Bennett on a 10-speed is shown at the Sahara on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A photo of Liberace's birthday party is shown at the Sahara on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A photo of Louie Prima and Keely Smith performing at Casbar Lounge is shown at the Sahara on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A wall of vintage photos is shown at the Sahara on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The present-day Casbar Lounge is shown at the Sahara on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A photo of the Sahara's 70th-anniversary display is shown at Casbar Lounge on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Azilo Ultra Pool deck at Sahara is shown on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats is shown

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the present-day Casbar Lounge at Sahara Las Vegas. The hotel-casino is celebrating its 70th anniversary this weekend. The place is similar to the actor and sometimes cabaret headliner Jeff Goldblum, looking pretty chic at age 70.

The Sahara’s main hotel tower has endured over the decades. Naturally, nostalgia permeates the property, if you have lived in Las Vegas long enough to visit the original Sahara. There was a time you could scramble across the Strip from the Stardust to the Sahara for some vintage-Vegas nights on the town.

I embarked on such an evening shortly after moving here 26 years ago, when I caught the legendary Checkmates playing the original Casbar Lounge. Marvin “Sweet Louie and Sonny Charles stopped by my perch between sets, talking of the Casbar’s era. The Checkmates belonged on that list, which also included Don Rickles, Duke Ellington, Freddie Bell and Louie Prima and Keely Smith with Sam Butera and the Witnesses.

The stories of those days have been calcified in Las Vegas history. The shows often ended very early in the morning, there was no cover, and the superstars of the day (Rat Packers, Elvis, Jerry Lewis, Wayne Newton and the like) ducked in after their shows ended.

Such a cross-section of performers as the Everly Brothers, Nancy Sinatra, Tina Turner, Bob Anderson, Charo, Rickles, The Scintas and magician Rick Thomas (who closed the place) headlined the hotel. Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin famously reunited, orchestrated by Frank Sinatra, at the 1976 MDA Labor Day Telethon.

The property survived the hiccup of its SLS Las Vegas branding. The hotel was latent for two years — we were there when they shut and locked the doors on May 16, 2011. Two years later, the $415 million remodel was unveiled. The design scheme was derided as cold and unwelcoming. The name was never fully explained. Was it really “service, luxury, style?” Or actually inspired by the Mercedes-Benz two-seat sports model?

SLS never stood for anything, actually. But the Sahara does. The hotel is branded for history, while taking on a stylish vibe. GM Paul Hobson says there are 400 rooms yet to be remodeled. A new slot area in the middle of the casino is “coming soon,” so look for 2023.

The Sahara Theater, home to star comic Eddie Griffin and Vegas native Michael Shapiro’s stylish rock act Reckless in Vegas, will be overhauled in 2024. That is the spot of the original Sahara Theater, but has undergone several renovations over the past decade (we remember when the SLS operations team claimed club-goers would ride the Monorail into the hotel and fill Life nightclub).

Around the horn, the Azilo Ultra Pool deck retains the original Sahara pool location, with its adjacent lounge and giant LED screens looming over the scene. Chickie & Pete’s and Zeffer’s Cafe cater to less-formal dining. Jose Andres Bazaar Meat, a holdover from the SLS days, is one of the best restaurants in this city (Joel Robuchon once told me that, so true). “Magic Mike Live,” performed in its custom-designed theater, still taps into the popularity of Channing Tatum’s film franchise.

There is something special about that Sahara logo, which owner Alex Mereulo astutely recognized when returning the legendary name.

Saturday afternoon I happened upon a pair of newlyweds, Rasheed and Shay Hicks, visiting from Patterson, N.J. The couple was married at the Little Vegas Chapel in downtown Las Vegas. He’s an EMT, and she’s a nurse, and they were both all smiles.

“This is a good weekend to be here,” Rasheed said just an hour after the ceremony. Asked if the couple was staying at the Sahara, he said. “Oh, yeah. This is special. We are in some history in this place.”

Osmond crushes it

Donny Osmond has revamped his stage show at Harrah’s Showroom. It’s great. Love the stretch where he plays the title song from his new album, “Start Again,” at the piano, then wheels into a medley of classics, including a new version of “Viva Las Vegas.” Osmond dances throughout and chats up the audience. Somehow he always finds someone in the crowd who has been waiting decades to see him, and is celebrating a birthday. Live band, expert backing dancers, superb lighting. Sound is dialed in.

We expect to be moved by the film clips of Osmond and his brothers, and especially the highlights of the “Donny & Marie” days. But the new material is as good as anything out there. Seriously. Every time I bring someone to see Osmond, they walk out impressed at his showmanship. The show’s a gem, folks.

Charitably, Osmond is again hosting the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Run for Life and Ribbon Run on Saturday morning at Town Square. Osmond is again honoring the memory of the late Vegas headliner Danny Gans. Osmond has filled this role since Gans’ death in 2009. Go to nvccf.org for information.

What Works In Vegas

Kool & The Gang at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas. The great R&B band has sold well for shows Saturday and Sunday. Led by founder Robert “Kool” Bell, the band is back Feb. 10-11 and May 5-6.

Tease this …

A former Spiegelworld standout performer is working with a prominent production company on a new show for Vegas. More to come on this high-flying concept.

And this …

A dance-centric production with strong, on-property backing is being developed for the Opaline Theatre at The Venetian.

Orlando sets sail

We can’t let the weekend escape without noting Tony Orlando stopped by The Docksiders’ show at The Duomo at the Rio on Monday night. The pop icon gave a boost to Kevin Suchar and his crew. Orlando and Suchar have been friends for years. The yacht rock heroes are about to pull back their schedule to weekends-only. The Duomo is a cool place, but not an easy sell, as The Docksiders have realized. But we are still hearing of plans for expansion.

Ferraro’s at night

We applaud — in person — Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant returning to its late-night menu. Kitchen is open until 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Huge for us night owls. A late-night pasta hang after some live entertainment was what this city was built on, baby.

A total mess …

Is how the closing of Mosaic On The Strip is being described. This has been a messy fracture. Sad outcome for a venue that gave several shows opportunities to work during the pandemic reopening.

Cool Hang Alert

Cool-Hang-Plus Alert for Bee Gees Gold’s disco party at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Stirling Club. The band is a long-running hit in Vegas and beyond for more than a decade. Costume party. Grooving. Hit the high notes under the disco ball, and hit thestirlingclub.com for info.

