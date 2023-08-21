70°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

B-52’s won’t pull the plug on Vegas party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Founding members of The B-52s, shown in a promotional photo as they perform Friday, Saturday an ...
Founding members of The B-52s, shown in a promotional photo as they perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, from left: Cindy Wilson, Fred Schneider and Kate Pierson. (Pieter M. Van Hattem)
Fred Schneider of the American new wave rock band The B-52s, performs during the Corona Capital ...
Fred Schneider of the American new wave rock band The B-52s, performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

The World’s Greatest Party Band refuses to call it a night.

The B-52’s are back in Las Vegas this weekend, and are committed to more dates next spring.

The punk-party band out of Atlanta has added five more shows at its Vegas Love Shack, The Venetian Theatre, from April 12-20. Their current set of dates run Friday through Sept. 3.

Tickets for the new dates start at $49.50 (not including fees), go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com or at any Venetian box office. Tickets for the shows beginning this weekend are on sale now. The band played five shows at The Venetian in May, adding these new dates because of “incredible fan demand.”

Founding members Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson are returning to The Venetian production. The band has previously stated the Vegas residency would be the last time to see the B-52’s in concert.

Tied to the band’s return, Schneider and music photographer Michael Grecco are hosting a book signing at the Punk Rock Museum from 5-7 p.m., promoting Grecco’s “Punk, Post Punk, New Wave: Onstage, Backstage, In Your Face, 1978-1991” (Abrams Books, 2020).

Schneider wrote the forward. He and Grecco will be at the museum to sign copies, available for purchase in the gift shop. Those who buy a book can tour the attraction at no additional cost.

A full-length, B-52’s documentary is also on the horizon, though details have been slow to emerge. The project is being produced by musician comedy master Fred Armisen (himself a recent Punk Rock Museum visitor), and directed by Craig Johnson ( “The Skeleton Twins,”“Alex Strangelove” fame).

Punk blends with pink in the B-52’s return. The band is also in partnership with Pinkbox Doughnuts of Las Vegas. The confection company is offering B-52’s-themed donuts starting at 6 a.m. Aug. 31 while supplies last. These are tie-dye-frosted doughnuts, filled with confetti whip and topped by the band’s logo, available at all Las Vegas Valley locations.

Bands with a 50-year career experience such widespread marketing opportunities. Pierson talked of the band’s longevity in an interview in May.

“I just feel like we’ve had this unique niche, a unique spot in the music pantheon of being just different,” Pierson said. “We are a really different band. We’ve stood the test of time, just because we’re so unique. We don’t really fall into a genre. We’re in the ’80s category, I guess, but I don’t think of us as just 80s, I think we have a longer lifespan.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Tracking Hilary: Kyle Canyon residents under boil water order
Tracking Hilary: Kyle Canyon residents under boil water order
2
Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary
Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary
3
Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon
Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon
4
More than an inch of rain, flooding close Death Valley National Park
More than an inch of rain, flooding close Death Valley National Park
5
Henderson wins again at Little League World Series — PHOTOS
Henderson wins again at Little League World Series — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘Jersey Boys’ reportedly plotting a Las Vegas return
‘Jersey Boys’ reportedly plotting a Las Vegas return
Kylie Minogue doubles down on Vegas residency
Kylie Minogue doubles down on Vegas residency
Katy Perry gets family heirloom from Las Vegas historian
Katy Perry gets family heirloom from Las Vegas historian
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Jerry Seinfeld signs up for more Strip shows
Jerry Seinfeld signs up for more Strip shows
Superstar headliner to close hit Strip residency in December
Superstar headliner to close hit Strip residency in December