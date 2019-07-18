105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Backstreet Boys due back in Las Vegas for iHeartRadio festival

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2019 - 4:17 pm
 
Updated July 18, 2019 - 5:08 pm

Backstreet Boys left Las Vegas in April. Or did they?

BSB are the latest addition to a customarily stacked iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup Sept. 20-21 at T-Mobile Arena. The inexhaustible boy band of A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter and Howie Dorough closed their two-year, 80-show run at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater on April 27.

The guys are known to be interested in a return residency on the Strip after their “DNA” North American tour closes in November.

BSB join Vegas headlining DJs Steve Aoki (with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X) and Marshmello, along with superstars Alicia Keys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, HER, Hootie & The Blowfish, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and others on the iHeartMusic lineup.

Tickets are on sale at axs.com. Separate tickets for the Daytime Stage at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sept. 21, headlined by Billie Eilish, Maren Morris and Juice Wrld, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

P&T in Microsoft lineup

Penn & Teller are set to appear Friday morning at the Microsoft Inspire 2019 conference at T-Mobile Arena. Queen + Adam Lambert performed Wednesday night at Las Vegas Festival Grounds to highlight the four-day convention for the global tech company.

Holmes back at Smith Center

The man who opened Cabaret Jazz seven years ago is returning for two shows Saturday. Clint Holmes, along with Billie Stritch, present “Straighten Up and fly Right,” a tribute to Nat King Cole at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

The piano great Stritch has worked for years with Liza Minnelli, among other stage greats.

Holmes broke the seal on what is now Myron’s Cabaret Jazz in March 2012 and ran a monthly residency at the club for four years.

Stritch is also back at Cab Jazz on July 26, as music director for Jim Caruso’s “Cast Party.” This is Caruso’s Las Vegas outpost for his popular open mic/variety show/parlor party he’s hosted at Birdland in New York for 17 years. Caruso brings up singers, musicians, the occasional tap-dancer and is forever searching for an entertainer in the “ventriloquial arts.”

Cooper’s crew

Count comic great Jimmie Walker among those paying tribute to Pat Cooper at Cooper’s 90th birthday party at Italian American Club on Sunday. Somehow the famed cast member of the 1970s sitcom”Good Times” escaped my gaze. Walker and Cooper have been close for years.

And none other than pop culture icon and former body shop owner Joey Buttafuoco was on the scene. Buttafuoco made national news in the Long Island Lolita case in 1992. Buttafuoco and Cooper met when Buttafuoco was on trial, as Cooper was performing in Westbury, Long Island. Buttafuoco asked for a pair of tickets, Cooper obliged and the two have been friends ever since.

Bennett coincidence

It took some 58 years, but Tony Bennett’s career has moved from the Venetian Room to The Venetian.

As author Bill Christine notes, Bennett first sang, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” on Dec. 28, 1961, at the Venetian Room of the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. He’ll sing it again at the Venetian Theater on Sept. 25 and 27-28 in his “I Left My Heart in Las Vegas” stage show.

What works in Vegas

Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore” and “Double Shot at Love” in a shower at the Rio.

“Vinny G.,” who made the keto guido diet a social-media and wellness sensation, is back with the Chippendales gents from July 26-Sept. 1. A selling point is Guadagnino’s shower scene, in which he is actually in the buff-o but(t) with his back to the audience. Guadagnino’s box-office impact is comparable to that of super model and actor Tyson Beckford, who also performed that scene. And it’s a scene, trust me. Bedlam ensues.

Karaoke for Cats

Keeping an eye on the latest business to open at Neonopolis: Cat’s Meow karaoke club, upstairs from Heart Attack Grill (somehow this pairing seems appropriate), is open full-force this weekend. The club has been an institution in the French Quarter for the past 30 years, which does not guarantee success on the corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

But the Meow locale should be the best-in-class venue for karaoke, with advanced sound and lighting and a livestream of performers. The club’s balcony overlooks Las Vegas Boulevard and Fourth Street, so would-be singing sensations can serenade the unexpected. This might be the spot where we see Neonopolis owner Rohit Joshi actually perform karaoke in public — on the wish list for years.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SecretBurger at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Carlos Cruz, executive chef of Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, makes the SecretBurger off-menu, one-night-only ‘All Quacked Up’ with a kimchi pancake, Peking duck, house-made hoisin sauce, a fried duck egg, pickled micro-vegetables, caviar and gold flakes and serves it with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Famous Blue Angel statue commemorated in downtown Las Vegas mural
The 16-foot tall Blue Angel statue that stood above the Blue Angel Motel for six decades is featured in a mural spanning three walls at a downtown Las Vegas building. James Stanford designed the “A Phalanx of Angels Ascending" mural based on his photography, and Cliff Morris painted the mural at 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near the Neon Museum. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Making Castle Frites at the new Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas
Tom McGrath, district manager/executive chef at Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas, tops his beef-tallow fries like a loaded baked potato - with white and yellow cheddar, sour cream, bacon and chives. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hello Kitty Cafe on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The Hello Kitty Cafe opens Friday, July 12th, 2019, between New York, New York and Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Amano Las Vegas' Fat Baby Sandwich
Chef Jason Weber of Amano Las Vegas has created a sandwich stuffed with pasta, and it's a hit. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A class at Melissa Coppel Chocolate and Pastry School in Las Vegas.
Melissa Coppel, who teaches classes in various countries around the world, attracts students from far and wide to her eponymous school in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Havana Lobster at Boteco in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Fortunato, co-owner of Boteco in Las Vegas, learned to make Havana Lobster from the chef at El Figaro, a favorite of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Chef Gustav Mauler Is retiring
Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler announces his retirement on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
A.D. Hopkins on his debut novel
Veteran journalist introduces readers to “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven Magic Mountains restoration complete
Artist Ugo Rondinone’s iconic Seven Magic Mountains receives a complete painting restoration in June 2019.
Making off-the-menu bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow in Las Vegas
Senior chef tournant Cesar Laran has created secret bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. To make them, he rolls bean curd sheets around a filling of carrots, celery and shiitake mushrooms, then smokes them with oolong tea and sugar. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST