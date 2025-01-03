Band with 2,000 shows, Hall of Fame nominee close Raiders’ season

Rockers 311 performed the last concert in Las Vegas before the COVID shutdown.

Famous Las Vegas Strip venue is empty — who gets to fill it?

Rockers 311 hold the singular distinction of performing the last arena or theater concert in Las Vegas before the COVID shutdown. The band packed Park Theater, today’s Dolby Live, at Park MGM for three dates ending March 13, 2020.

The alt-rock outfit with roots in Omaha performs another “final” on Sunday, halftime of the Raiders’ regular-season sendoff against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

311 has played some 2,000 shows since forming in 1988. The current roster is founder Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Chad Sexton (drums), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (vocals/DJ) and P-Nut (bass).

The 30th anniversary reissue of “Grassroots” re-entered Billboard’s album charts at No. 34, and No. 11 on the vinyl charts.

Ex-Raiders great and Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee Eric Allen lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch. This is familiar territory for Allen, who is commonly just behind the base of the torch in his pre-game radio broadcast with J.T. The Brick.

Allen is a Hall of Fame nominee for the second straight year. He joined the Raiders in 1998, after seven seasons with the Eagles and three with the Saints. During his time in Oakland, he appeared in 58 regular season games with 56 starts, plus four postseason games.

Allen picked off 15 passes for the Raiders, three of them pick-sixes. He made the Pro Bowl six times overall, with 54 interceptions.

Vocalist and retired Navy officer Generald Wilson will perform the national anthem. Dubbed the “Praise & Worshipper” of St. Louis, Wilson has been singing since age 5, primarily gospel. He has retired from the U.S. Navy with 21 years of honorable service.

Customarily, David Perrico and the Raiders House Band play pre-game and throughout breaks in game action. See us at Club Kats, just behind the bandstand, and arrive an hour before the 1:25 p.m. kickoff.

