Barry Manilow returning to Las Vegas in June

Fanilows need to wait ‘til June to swoon.

Barry Manilow has reset his return to International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas to June 10. The superstar and the hotel made the formal announcement Friday. The new dates following speculation about whether “The Hits Come Home” would possibly perform in February, March and May.

“I can’t wait to get back onstage at my Las Vegas home at Westgate’s International Theater in 2021, and bring the magic back to my amazing fans,” Manilow said in a statement. According to the hotel, ticket-holders for the postponed shows will be contacted with rescheduling options.

Manilow’s run resumes June 10-12. Then he’s back June 17-10, Sept. 16-18, Sept. 23-25, Oct. 14-16 and Oct. 21-23. The recording superstar has logged more than 500 shows overall at International Theater, where he first headlined from 2005-2010, when the property was the Las Vegas Hilton. He played another two years at Paris Theater.

At the moment, the live entertainment at Westgate is headed up by the duo Sean Stewart and Brandon Godfrey of NPerson, playing Fridays and Saturdays at International Bar. The act is an offshoot of R&B revue Soul of Motown, which is waiting for a return, same as George Wallace, Jenn Romas and “Sexxy,” and magician Jen Kramer.

Allen’s town

COVID has confounded Jassen Allen.

“I am more wanted now than I’ve ever been,” says Allen, a fabulous talent making his debut ambiently at Italian American Club on Sunday night. “Before, when it was normal, it was like, ‘Eh? We’ll call you.’ Now, I’ve been very fortunate, very blessed to have a lot of work.”

Allen is singing in the spaced-out IAC dining room, formerly its main showroom, with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and his performance at 8 p.m. (tickets for the night are $65 apiece, hit the IAC website for details).

Allen is also the new entertainment director at The Vegas Room, a Saturday night ambient singer at Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen in Henderson, and the Wednesday singer at Bellagio’s Mayfair Supper Club. This is all added to his long-running gig as producer of Mondays Dark, which relaunches Jan. 18, with Mark Shunock out front.

Sunday’s show is all about feeling good again.

“The whole concept is feeling good, keeping high hopes in 2021, regardless off what is going on,” Allen says. “I’m singing songs that make people feel love.” He’s picking over Bruno Mars, Andrea Bocelli, Stevie Wonder, Sam Cooke and (yep) Reba McEntire.”

“There is a whole story about why we’re using Reba,” Allen says. He’ll disclose more Sunday.

Column fave Skye Dee Miles is dropping in for three songs, too.

“She’s going to do what the diva does best,” Allen says, so expect lavish costumes and some fine vocal ambience.

“I’m doing things to make the heart beat, and show folks in our entertainment community that we can perform safely and still find work,” Allen says. “You can do it right, and do it safe.”

