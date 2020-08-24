Las Vegas headliner Barry Manilow postpones residency to 2021

Barry Manilow is shown on Valentine's Day at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas as he announces a 900-CD give-away of his "Night Songs II" album. (Cashman Photo)

Barry Manilow has moved all of his 2020 dates at the International Theater at Westgate to 2021. The recording superstar announced Monday morning his plans to return to the stage beginning in February.

“I hope this note finds you safe, healthy and wearing a mask. Just like you, we are dealing with the uncertainty of the future and processing information as quickly as we can,” Manilow said in a public note to his legions of “Fanilows.” “As you probably already know, the state of Nevada is currently operating under the Governor’s State of Emergency Order. That means that none of the state’s entertainment venues, including Westgate’s International Theater, are allowed to operate.”

The rescheduled, select dates begin Feb. 11-13 and run through Feb. 18-20, then into March, May, June, September and October. The full schedule is at westgateresorts.com. His next set of dates was to begin Sept. 17-20 and Sept. 24-26, continuing into October and November.

From the Westgate, ticket holders for the rescheduled dates “are encouraged to return to their point of sale for rebooking options.” Those affected can discuss refund options with those reps. The 2021 performances are available for rebooking over the next 30 days.

“Trust me, there is nothing that would make my heart happier than to be back home at Westgate and in the International Theater performing for you, my friends. But for everyone’s health and safety, that just has to wait,” Manilow said. “In the meantime, out of an abundance of caution and respect for all the plans that everyone has to make … and change … and make again … we are going to postpone the planned Fall 2020 concerts.”

“Barry Manilow: The Hits Come!” has performed more than 500 shows at Westgate since opening in May 2018. In an interview with Hoda Kotb’s podcast in June, he said he is especially missing his band during the COVID-19 shutdown. He refers to the musicians as “my family.”

“The first thing I want to do is hug them,” Manilow said. “People don’t realize how close you get to your band.”

