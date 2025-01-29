Before title bout, he’s headlining off the Las Vegas Strip

Al Bernstein’s singing career in Vegas dates to the 1980s at Caesars Palace.

Al Bernstein speaks at Findlay Toyota in February 2018 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He’s not cornered. He’s crooning.

We speak of broadcast great, vocal stylist and multiple-halls-of-fame-inductee Al Bernstein, who is headlining at 8 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Tuscany’s Piazza lounge.

This is a night of standards, or sub-standards if you’re seated with my group (ba-zing!).

Bow-tied ivory tinkler Kenny Davidsen is the night’s music director/cut man, joined by mirth-some bassist/comic/songwriter Dennis Blair, thunderous drummer Dave Ramirez, sax great Rob Mader and wicked guitarist Christian Phifer (and people say I eschew the adjectives).

Bernstein frequently hosts at Tuscany prior to calling a big fight card, which he is doing with David Benavidez-David Morrell on Feb. 1 at T-Mobile Arena.

Yours truly was honored to be a guest on Bernstein’s “Big Time Boxing” YouTube podcast on the Salita Promotions YT account.

We revisit such legendary events as both Evander Holyfield-Mike Tyson bouts (yep, I covered both, in the old days). We also recount Bernstein’s first appearance as a headliner, at Caesars Palace.

In April 1987, Bernstein debuted in a three-show engagement at the old Olympic Lounge. The performances led to the heavily hyped Sugar Ray Leonard-Marvelous Marvin Hagler “Superfight.”

Michael Landon, Rodney Dangerfield, John Madden, boxing promoter Butch Lewis and then-Washington D.C. Mayor Marion Berry, boxing promoter Butch Lewis were all in this crowd.

It was an ’80s party. Inevitably, a couple of dignitaries took a powder, as it were … Click on the show and learn more.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.