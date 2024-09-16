BET Hip Hop Awards wagering on Las Vegas for first time

The BET Hip Hop Awards show premiered in 2006 and has been held annually in Atlanta, aside from the 2020 show.

The BET Hip Hop Awards are playing Las Vegas for the first time this year.

The prestigious awards show has announced it will be held in our city on Oct. 15. The venue has yet to be announced.

Organizers posted on the event’s official website the date and 8 p.m. air time on BET.

The show premiered in 2006 and has been held annually in Atlanta, aside from the 2020 show during pandemic, which was presented in several locations.

Fat Joe has hosted the past two years. This year’s host has not been announced. Kendrick Lamar, who performs at the Super Bowl in New Orleans in February, has the most awards ever with 29. Jay-Z (25), Drake (24), Ye (19), Lil Wayne (16) and Nicki Minaj (15) round out the top six.

The program showcases the top hip-hop performers, producers and video directors. The Hip Hop Awards differ from the BET Awards, which honor achievements in music, sports, television, and movies. Usher was honored with that show’s Lifetime Achievement Award in June in Los Angeles.

